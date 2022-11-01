Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,683 in the last 365 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 10th

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be reported on Thursday, November 10, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international).

The live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Quoin Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors section: https://investors.quoinpharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341


Primary Logo

You just read:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 10th

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.