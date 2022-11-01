Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,683 in the last 365 days.

Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November:

  • Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference (Virtual)
    One-on-one meetings: November 7 & 8
    Fireside Chat: November 7 at 11:15 am ET
  • Craig-Hallum Alpha-Select Conference (New York, NY)
    One-on-one meetings: November 17

A copy of the presentation slides to be used at these events will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s web site at https://www.inotivco.com/   
                        
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Devin Sullivan
(765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9608
btaylor@inotivco.com dsullivan@equityny.com
   
  David Shayne
  (212) 836-9628
  dshayne@equityny.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.