1812 Brewing Company’s War of 1812 Amber Ale Brings Home Another Medal

“1812 Amber” awarded silver medal in the international Brewski Awards

/EIN News/ -- Watertown, NY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that its War of 1812 Amber Ale has been awarded the Silver Medal in the “American-Style Amber/Red Ale” category in the Brewski Awards, an international beer competition that “recognizes brands with extraordinary quality and integrity.” Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, “once again we have third-party validation of the quality and potential of our flagship beer ‘1812 Amber.’ The fact that since taking complete control of the brewing and bottling of our products, we have entered the beer in three international events and in all three cases won either a gold, silver or bronze medal proves we made the right decision bringing all this in-house.”

Mr. Scozzafava continued, “because in one competition we win a gold, and in another we may win a silver is not a negative. Each competition has the human subjectivity of different judges, varying category standards and guidelines, and also different competitors. The satisfying aspect is that regardless of these differences, War of 1812 Amber Ale has been recognized as an “award-winning” level product each time.”

In August 2022, 1812 Brewing Company was awarded the Gold Medal in the “Amber Ale” category for the United States in the prestigious World Beer Awards ( www.worldbeerawards.com ) and went on to represent the United States in the international competition. In April 2022, War of 1812 Amber Ale was awarded a bronze medal in the “American Style Amber/Red Ale” category in the 2022 New York International Beer Competition ( https://nyibeercompetition.com/ ) held in Rockefeller Center.

From its own website ( www.brewskiawards.com ), the Brewski Awards was founded in 2015 to bring experienced beer consumers to taste and judge beers from around the world. The competition is unique as the judging panel tastes every beer entered. The competition maintains the highest and most consistent standards of integrity and professionalism. Our goal is to help promote and shine a spotlight on beer brands that resonate with consumers. Its judges are highly experienced beer consumers that taste independently of each other, and the director of the tasting panel is a Certified Cicerone® that oversees the entire tastings process as well as selecting the judges.

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact: contact@1812ale.com

Attachments