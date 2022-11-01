Bradshaw Home Appoints Tony Hair as New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradshaw Home, a leading designer and marketer of kitchenware and cleaning products for the housewares industry, has appointed Tony Hair as its new chief executive officer. He will replace interim chief executive officer, Mike Rodrigue.



Hair joins Bradshaw Home from Hunter Fan Company, where he served as president and chief executive officer. Prior to Hunter, Hair held several leadership positions at top shelter and housewares companies, including Masonite International, Newell Rubbermaid, Calphalon and Maytag. With more than three decades experience, Hair comes to Bradshaw with deep expertise in product development, global sourcing, customer relationship management, sales, business strategy, and more.

“Bradshaw Home has a phenomenal reputation as a leader in the housewares industry. From kitchenware to cleaning products and so much more, the company has a diverse portfolio that is designed to meet consumers’ needs at home as well as strong relationships and distribution with key retailers across the country. I am excited to help elevate the company and its portfolio of brands,” said Hair.

“After a thorough search and review of several well qualified candidates, Bradshaw Home is happy to welcome Tony to our family. Tony has a well-established background that aligns with the future of Bradshaw. We look forward to building upon Bradshaw’s strong foundation under Tony’s direction,” said Rodrigue.

Rodrigue, Operating Partner at Arbor Investments, the private equity holder of Bradshaw Home, spent over 40 years in various leadership positions with Bradshaw International before becoming the company’s interim chief executive officer in April 2022. Most recently, Rodrigue served as a board member, and prior to this role held the position of CEO. With Hair’s appointment, Rodrigue will return to his position at Arbor Investments. Bradshaw Home is grateful for his contributions.

About Bradshaw Home:

Bradshaw Home is a premier marketer of housewares and is the largest kitchen gadget and cleaning products supplier in the U.S. Its family of brands span the areas of kitchen tools & gadgets, cookware, bakeware and cleaning products, which includes GoodCook®, Architec®, Evercare® and Casabella®, as well as licensed brands, Mr. Clean®, Dawn®, CleanOnes®, Clorox®, and Liquid-Plumr®.

