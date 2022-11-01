Clinical Workforce Intelligence Leader Axuall Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Business Developer Mike Bechtel as Senior Vice President of Commercial Growth

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axuall, Inc. announced today that it has appointed seasoned healthcare technology executive and business developer Mike Bechtel as Senior Vice President of Commercial Growth. Bechtel, a well-respected expert in the patient and member engagement, data analytics, and digital identity management space, will be responsible for Axuall's end-to-end commercial and collaborative development approach with clients and stakeholders across various market segments.

“As revenue leakage, and clinician shortages persist and deepen, modernizing the onboarding and enrollment processes, as well as empowering existing resources by optimizing and managing clinical workforce data and analytics is vital,” shared Bechtel. “I’m thrilled to be joining Charlie and the stellar team at Axuall to solve such critical challenges that plague our healthcare organizations today with a truly unique approach.”

After beginning his career in hospital administration, Bechtel transitioned into the healthcare technology sector and has held leadership positions in sales, strategy, account management, and client services for more than 20 years with companies including Emmi Solutions, Explorys (IBM), and Oneview Healthcare. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Healthcare and Insurance at Prove – an industry leading digital identity authentication network – where he managed a team of enterprise sales directors and led the go-to-market strategy efforts for both the Healthcare and Insurance industry verticals. This included industry product alignment, market messaging, segmentation and sales and channel partner strategy.

“It’s great to be working with Mike again as we scale our national commercial footprint,” stated Charlie Lougheed, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Axuall. “We’re excited to put Mike’s experience and track recording to work in helping to solve one of the biggest challenges in enterprise healthcare - workforce optimization.”

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.axuall.com .

