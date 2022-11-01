The Worldwide Textile Dyes Industry is Expected to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse), Type (Cellulose, Protein, Synthetic), Fiber Type (Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile dyes market size was USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, between 2022 and 2027.

The driving factors for this market are increased demand in the garment industry, Increasing demand for dyes for cellulose fiber, etc.



The reactive dye segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reactive dyes are the most technically advanced segment in the dyeing industry. Reactive dyes have had consistent growth. These dyes reduce water consumption and hence are better for the environment. Common fabrics for this type of dye include rayon, cotton, and some nylons. The major drivers for the segment are better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as good wash-fastness and a wide range of color compatibility.



Viscose is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The highest growing segment is viscose during the forecast period. Viscose is lightweight and has a sinny finish and soft feel. The demand for viscose is high in the fast fashion industry. The highest demand for viscose is from Asia Pacific Region.

APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing textile dye market.

Asia Pacific is the biggest market and has the highest CAGR rate in the forecast period. The region is a production hub for the fast fashion industry. Leading players in the region are Atul Ltd. (India) and Kiri industries (India) and many more. The Asia Pacific has comparatively less stringent laws and regulations around textile dyes and has the availability of cheap labor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Textile Dyes Market

4.2 Textile Dyes Market, by Dye Type

4.3 Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market, by Dye Type and Country

4.4 Overview of Global Textile Dyes Market

4.5 Textile Dyes Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Textile Dyes Market: Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Cost of Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific Countries

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Textile Dyes in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand in Growing Textiles & Apparel Industry

5.2.1.4 Increasing Trend Towards Better Home Furnishing and Aesthetics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Disposal of Textile Effluents

5.2.2.2 Unstable Geopolitical Situations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Renewed Interest in Low-Voc and Eco-Friendly Products

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Biodegradable Materials for Textile Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overcapacity of Dyestuffs

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Value Chain

5.5.1.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast

5.6.3 Market Trends in the Textile Industry

5.7 Average Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Price, by Dye Type

5.8 Supply Chain Crises Since Pandemic

5.9 Global Scenarios

5.10 Textile Dyes Ecosystem

5.11 Future Market Trends for Textile Dyes

5.12 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.15 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Textile Dyes Market

5.16 Technology Analysis

5.17 Case Study

5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Textile Dyes Market, by Dye-Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cellulose

6.2.1 Direct

6.2.1.1 Demand for Direct Dyes is Reduced in Developed Regions due to Environmental Concerns

6.2.2 Reactive

6.2.2.1 Sustainable Solution for Dyeing Industry; Fastest-Growing Dye Segment

6.2.3 Vat

6.2.3.1 Vat Dyes Have Superior Fastness Properties and Produce Stable Colors Which Support Their Growth

6.2.4 Basic

6.2.4.1 Growth in Jute Dyeing and Acrylic Fibers Dyeing to Influence Basic Dyes Segment Positively

6.3 Protein

6.3.1 Acid

6.3.1.1 Asia-Pacific is Biggest Market for Acid Dyes

6.4 Synthetic

6.4.1 Disperse

6.4.1.1 High Demand for Polyester Fibers Likely to Boost Disperse Dyes Segment

6.5 Others

7 Textile Dyes Market, by Fiber Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wool

7.2.1 Demand for Woolen Textile Being Replaced by Synthetic Textile

7.3 Nylon

7.3.1 Reduced Demand for Nylon due to Sustainability Concerns

7.4 Cotton

7.4.1 Growth of Cotton due to Its Superior Qualities and Affordability

7.5 Viscose

7.5.1 Viscose is Versatile and Can be Dyed Using Various Kinds of Dyes

7.6 Polyester

7.6.1 Water- and Fire-Resistant Properties of Polyester Result in Increased Demand

7.7 Acrylic

7.7.1 Demand for Acrylic is Reducing, Resulting in Low Textile Dyes Demand

7.8 Others

8 Textile Dyes Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Player Strategies

9.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players

9.3.1 Textile Dyes Market Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

9.4 Top 5 Players Ranking

9.5 Market Share Analysis

9.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.6.1 Stars

9.6.2 Emerging Leaders

9.6.3 Pervasive

9.6.4 Participants

9.7 SME Matrix, 2021

9.7.1 Progressive Companies

9.7.2 Dynamic Companies

9.7.3 Starting Blocks

9.7.4 Responsive Companies

9.8 Competitive Benchmarking

9.9 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.10 Business Strategy Excellence

9.11 Competitive Scenario

9.11.1 Market Evaluation Framework

9.11.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

9.12 Strategic Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Companies

10.1.1 Huntsman Corporation

10.1.2 Kiri Industries

10.1.3 Atul Ltd.

10.1.4 Lanxess Ag

10.1.5 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd

10.1.6 Zhejiang Jihua Group

10.1.7 Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd

10.1.8 Archroma Management LLC

10.1.9 Jay Chemicals

10.1.10 Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Pentachem Industries

10.2.2 Yabang Dyestuff

10.2.3 Shanghai Anoky Group Co., Ltd

10.2.4 Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd

10.2.5 Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co.

10.2.6 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

10.2.7 Italia Incorporation

10.2.8 Synthesia, A.S

10.2.9 Hollindia International B.V.

10.2.10 Chromatech

10.2.11 Akik Dye Chem

10.2.12 Keshav Chemicals

10.2.13 Dupont

10.2.14 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries

10.2.15 The Bozzetto Group

11 Adjacent/Related Markets

12 Appendix

