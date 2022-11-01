Global Cloud Native Storage Market Report 2022 to 2027: Need for Faster Recovery and Data Backup Presents Opportunities
Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Native Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecommunications, IT & ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud native storage market size to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2022 to USD 38.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period.
The market's expansion is attributed to the widespread use of cloud native storage services brought on by virtual work and the rising amount of data use. Employees collaboration and connectivity are made possible by cloud native storage solution as businesses transition to remote working.
As per organization size, SMeS segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMeS are anticipated to develop at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the large enterprises sector is expected to hold a larger market share based on organization size. Therefore, the adoption of cloud native storage platforms is comparatively higher in large organizations than SMeS.
There are many reasons for the higher adoption of cloud native storage among large enterprises, including the fact that they are more secure financially and can make significant investments in cutting-edge technology more readily than SMeS. The majority of operations can be automated for businesses that choose cloud native storage. The adoption of cloud native storage is being sped up by the bureaucratic and time-consuming operations that could take several weeks in a conventional arrangement.
As per regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.7% in the Cloud Native Storage market. The rapid adoption of new technologies, along with expanding business requirements and the rise in the number of companies using Kubernetes and containers, are all contributing factors to APAC's high growth rate. Further, in 2022, APAC's Large Enterprises in this region hold the highest market share of USD 705 million.
Moreover, increased adoption of advanced technology such as AI, IoT, ML, and others across organizations are creating need for advanced infrastructure at the organization level is also helping the market to grow. The rise of cloud usage in Asia Pacific if Bing driven by the global adoption of cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, but especially by the region's quickly expanding Chinese technology sector.
Nevertheless, the Asia Pacific cloud native storage market is just getting started. Due to growing organizational needs and rising adoption of office collaboration and file sharing solution, it is anticipated to expand dramatically over the next years across the majority of the region's emerging nations.
As per component, services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per component, services is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3% in the Cloud Native Storage market. Services are crucial in the market for cloud native storage since they help customers both before and after the deployment of their cloud native storage solutions. For their clients, service providers assist a variety of phases, such as planning, creating, maintaining, and updating cloud native storage systems.
The importance of cloud native storage includes services like incident response and recovery, consultation, deployment, support services, education services, residency services, training assistance, integration, and maintenance.
The integration and deployment of cloud native storage solutions with present storage infrastructure is covered in the sector for integration and implementation services. Integrating and implementing cloud native storage solutions with existing systems requires optimizing and lowering storage system maintenance cost while minimising CAPEX and OPEX. These services, which focus on improving cloud native storage operations and performance, involve operational hazard identification, analysis, and formulation as well as management strategies and procedures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cloud Native Storage Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Organization Size
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode
4.5 Market, by Vertical
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Data Volume Across Enterprises
5.2.1.2 Ease of Switching from On-Premises to Cloud Native Storage
5.2.1.3 Increase in Automation in Application Updates
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Loss of Data Due to Persistent Data Storing
5.2.2.2 Latency and Network Outage Issues Associated with Public Cloud Environments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Need for Faster Recovery and Data Backup
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Kubernetes and Containerization
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexity Associated with Cloud Native Concepts
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Cloud Native Storage Market
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.4.1 Case Study 1: Trilio Enabled Csi-Piemonte to Offer Native Data Protection and Management Services to Its Clients
5.4.2 Case Study 2: Robin.Io Enabled Mno to Accelerate Deployment of 5G Services
5.4.3 Case Study 3: Arista Uses Mayadata's Openebs with Kubernetes to Simplify Developers' Responsibilities
5.4.4 Case Study 4: Millennium Selected Portworx for a Reliable, Flexible Storage Foundation
5.4.5 Case Study 5: Birdz Improved Performance Through Cloud Storage
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Key Conferences and Events
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6 Cloud Native Storage Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Object Storage
6.2.2 Block Storage
6.2.3 File Storage
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Integration & Implementation
6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance
7 Cloud Native Storage Market, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Cloud Native Storage Market, by Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Public Cloud
8.3 Private Cloud
9 Cloud Native Storage Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
9.3 Telecommunications
9.4 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.5 It & Ites
9.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Media & Entertainment
9.9 Government & Public Sector
9.10 Energy & Utilities
9.11 Other Verticals
10 Cloud Native Storage Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Vendors
11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.4 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants
11.4.5 Key Player Competitive Benchmarking
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Responsive Vendors
11.5.2 Progressive Vendors
11.5.3 Dynamic Vendors
11.5.4 Starting Blocks
11.5.5 Startup/Sme Competitive Benchmarking
11.6 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Major Players
12.2.1 Microsoft
12.2.2 Ibm
12.2.3 Aws
12.2.4 Google
12.2.5 Alibaba Cloud
12.2.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.2.7 Dell Technologies
12.2.8 Netapp
12.2.9 Pure Storage
12.2.10 Suse
12.3 Other Players
12.3.1 Vmware
12.3.2 Oracle
12.3.3 Huawei
12.3.4 Citrix
12.3.5 Tencent Cloud
12.3.6 Scality
12.3.7 Splunk
12.3.8 Linbit
12.3.9 Rackspace
12.4 Startup/Sme Players
12.4.1 Robin.Io
12.4.2 Mayadata
12.4.3 Diamanti
12.4.4 Minio
12.4.5 Rook
12.4.6 Ondat
12.4.7 Ionir
12.4.8 Trilio
12.4.9 Upcloud
12.4.10 Arrikto
13 Adjacent Market
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci189f
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900