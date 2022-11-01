2022 Casino Player Trends Report Shows New Generation of Players are Changing the Casino Landscape

Key Findings Include ​​Legalization of Sports Betting Making 70% of Gen Z and Millennial Players More Likely to Visit a Casino In-Person

LaneTerralever, a marketing and customer experience agency, conducted a national study of 1,384 casino and sports betting players to better understand the player mindset and hidden drivers across multiple generations. In partnership with Jefferies Group, LaneTerralever also conducted one-on-one interviews with executives from some of the largest casino operators in the United States to incorporate their priorities and insights. Their 2022 Casino Player Trends Report provides casino operators and marketing executives with player findings and data-driven strategies to deliver a world-class experience and drive long-term loyalty.

The report focuses on four player generations: Gen Z (age 18-25), Millennial (age 26 to 41), Gen X (age 42 to 57) and Baby Boomers (age 58 to 75) who currently belong to a loyalty program and placed a bet within the past two years. Three of the most impactful areas covered by the report are expectations around customer experience, impacts of online sports betting and emerging trends in loyalty programs.

While most casinos know what works for established players, a stronger focus needs to be placed on what matters to emerging players. The report finds that the online experiences casinos offer are an essential piece of the puzzle but shouldn't overshadow the importance of the in-person experience. Of those surveyed, players would be enticed to visit a casino in-person because of the ability to immediately cash out winnings (48%) and for the social experience of watching events with family and friends (31%).

"Casinos should invest in creating seamless online to in-person guest experiences if they want to drive loyalty and revenue. At a minimum, this includes implementing a shared wallet, creating a cohesive brand and getting operating teams on the same page," shared Nick Dan-Bergman, LaneTerralever's vice president of marketing.

When it comes to the growing world of sports betting, the report found that while younger generations have embraced betting from the comfort of their home, 70% of Gen Z and Millennials said the legalization of sports betting actually made them more likely to visit a casino in-person. To capitalize on this untapped market, casino operators should utilize their loyalty programs to reinforce in-person engagements with these online players.

In addition to driving in-person visits, loyalty programs are one of the most effective tools to identify and grow a casino's most valuable players. Emphasizing this point, it was found that 65% of players will visit a casino based on their perception of its loyalty program. The report cites the top ten reward programs based on preference rank as follows:



Player's Local Casino at 20%

DraftKings Dynasty Rewards at 17%

Caesars Total Rewards at 15%

FanDuel Players Club at 12%

MGM MLife Rewards at 6%

Rivers Casino Rush Rewards at 6%

Barstool Sports/Penn Entertainment mychoice Rewards at 5%

WinStar World Casino Club Passport Rewards at 3%

Foxwoods Rewards at 3%

Mohegan Sun Momentum Rewards at 2%

With 38 pages of key insights backed by statistical findings, the report found that casinos and online betting platforms must adapt with player-centric strategies if they want to succeed.

"Casino players don't want to feel like a number — they are seeking a personalized approach, unique to them and their specific needs. The way operators choose to interact with their guests now will determine who rises to the top in the future," Dan-Bergman said.

For more information and to gain access to the full report, visit http://www.laneterralever.com/casino-report-2022.

