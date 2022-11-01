APAC Polypropylene based Nonwoven Geotextile Market to Grow by 8.18% Annually Through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Polypropylene based Nonwoven Geotextile Market, By Technology (Needle Punch, Thermal, and Chemical Bonding), By End-Use (Road & Highways, Dams & Canals, Drainage System and Railways), By GSM, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market was valued at USD1317.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project a robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.18% due to huge capital investment and development in Geotechnical textile projects across various regions in Asia-Pacific.

The market is driven by the factors such as the rise in demand from the construction industry and the increase in the consumption of bio-based geotextiles. Also, the high-end investments by the market players to technologically advanced manufacturing process and advent of innovative solutions that can make long-lasting non-woven geotextiles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-woven Geotextile Market in the next five years.

Polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles witness high demand from the agriculture industry to prevent soil erosion. Geotextiles are used to control soil erosion as they promote vegetation and reinforce soil. They are used in lakes and stream banks to control soil erosion. In the building and construction industry, polypropylene-based non-woven geotextiles are used in roofing, tile underlayment, and acoustical ceilings, and the growing construction industry in developing countries like China and India is expected to fuel the market demand for the next five years. However, the fluctuations in the raw material prices and conflict between the United States and China are negatively impacting trade activities which may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market is segmented into technology, end-use, GSM, company, and regional distribution. Based on technology, the market is divided into needle punch, thermal, and chemical bonding. On the basis of country analysis, China dominated the market in 2021 and covered 52.80% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.

The high demand for the polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles in the construction industry is driving the market demand. Government is working on the development of national road network and had announced Eight fifth year plan to improve the highways and roadways. The ongoing road and highway construction activities are expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Target Audience:

Polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to polypropylene based non-woven geotextiles

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as polypropylene based non-woven geotextile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-woven Geotextile Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Technology:

Needle Punch

Thermal

Chemical Bonding

APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By End-Use:

Road & Highways

Dams & Canals

Drainage System

Railways

APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By GSM:

Up to 100 GSM

101-500 GSM

501-1000 GSM

Above 1000 GSM

APAC Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Vietnam

Taiwan

Thailand

Philippines

Australia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market

5. Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Demand-Supply Outlook

6. Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Outlook

8. Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends and Developments

10. Pricing Analysis (By Denier and By Country)

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Strategic Recommendations

13. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Strata Geosystems India Private Limited.

Jeevan Ecotex Private Limited

Yixing Shenzhou Earth Working Material Co., Ltd.

Techfab India Ltd.

Geofantex Geosynthetics

Naue GmbH & Co. KG

Tinhy Geosynthetics Co., Ltd

Johns Manville

Geotrst Environmental Science Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.

Dezhou Minghao Geotechnical Material Co., Ltd.

