Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,660 in the last 365 days.

BCS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Barclays PLC Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Barclays PLC BCS alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in BCS:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/barclays-loss-submission-form?id=33188&from=4

Barclays PLC NEWS - BCS NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Barclays PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Barclays you have until November 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Barclays securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BCS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/barclays-loss-submission-form?id=33188&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcs-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-barclays-plc-shareholders-301664128.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

You just read:

BCS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Barclays PLC Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.