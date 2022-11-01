ARGO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo common stock between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (ii) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (iii) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Argo you have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Argo securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

