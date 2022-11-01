Submit Release
RAD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rite Aid Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rite Aid Corporation RAD alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 14, 2022 to September 28, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022
Learn more about your recoverable losses in RAD:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rite-aid-class-action-submission-form?id=33195&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Rite Aid Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members that the Elixir pharmacy benefit management services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in "lives" covered by Elixir's pharmacy benefit management services business; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Rite Aid you have until December 19, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Rite Aid securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RAD lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rite-aid-class-action-submission-form?id=33195&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rad-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-19-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-rite-aid-corporation-shareholders-301664153.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

