CNTA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021; and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022
Learn more about your recoverable losses in CNTA:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=33190&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, lixivaptan, was less safe than defendants had represented; (ii) defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects; (iii) another Centessa product, ZF874, was less safe than defendants had represented; (iv) defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues; and (v) as a result, documents issued in connection with Centessa's initial public offering and the Company's public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Centessa you have until November 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Centessa securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CNTA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centessa-pharmaceuticals-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=33190&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnta-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-november-28-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-centessa-pharmaceuticals-plc-shareholders-301664131.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

