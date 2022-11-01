HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK ("HighPeak Energy"), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of trading on Monday, November 14, 2022.

HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on HighPeak Energy's website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.