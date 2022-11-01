Cocoa Market By 2027 | Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies

Cocoa is also used to manufacture toiletries because of its aroma and flavor.

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global "Cocoa Market" size was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.The cocoa or cocoa bean is the seed of the Theobroma cacao (cacao tree), a tropical plant originally belonging to the equatorial regions of Americas. Cocoa is the dried and fermented seed of cacao tree from which cocoa liquor is produced. From this cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder is produced. Cocoa liquor is the main raw material for manufacturing chocolates. The cocoa products such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder are widely used for making confections, used as flavoring in beverages, used as toppings in different foods, and used as fillings in bakery.

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, explore the cocoa market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor, is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from the cocoa liquor.

Chocolate made from cocoa is a rich source of antioxidants and minerals. Chocolate is also rich in calories and hence, its consumption in moderate level helps in maintaining weight. Consumption of chocolates reduces cholesterol levels, and lowers the risk of cardiovascular problems. Moreover, chocolate is perceived as a luxury or premium product from ancient times, due to its aroma and flavor. All these aforementioned health benefits and perception of the consumers regarding chocolate are expected to boost the demand for cocoa and thereby, fuel the growth of the global cocoa market.

Based on nature, the organic segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the growing health conscious population and rising disposable income. The organic cocoa is free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides. It is also healthy for consumption and hence, the consumers are ready to pay a higher price for organic cocoa. Therefore, the organic segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global cocoa market.

Therefore, rise in demand for chocolates, and increase in use of cocoa liquor in confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector are expected to boost the demand for cocoa liquor.

