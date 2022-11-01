Aluf Holdings Inc Gives Update on Development of Digital Healthcare Device

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX), a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiaries in the development and sale of proprietary software, bringing to market advanced technologies and business management solutions, is pleased to announce the finalization of conceptual development and market analysis in bringing to market a portfolio of multifunction digital healthcare devices, in collaboration with SBN Group Corp. The primary goal of these devices is integrating technologies and optimizing an individual's standard of living while maintaining independence, privacy, and safety.



As previously announced, on July 21, 2022, Aluf Holdings and SBN Group are currently exploring development and manufacturing with two US domestic leading medical device manufacturing companies. In working with companies with successful track records, we can cut time to market development and bring well-tested products to consumers. We believe in bringing products to market utilizing cutting-edge materials and attention to simplified applications, with a deep understanding of the needs of the target market.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes Biometrics, Cybersecurity, Computer Vision, and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

About SBN Group Corp.:

SBN Group Corp., is a New York based healthcare solutions company focused on tailoring healthcare solutions for individuals, corporate clients, and healthcare providers.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Teresa McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer

866-793-1110