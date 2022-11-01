Press Releases

11/01/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Open Enrollment Period for Health Coverage Through Access Health CT Has Begun and Runs Through January 15

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents who are seeking to enroll in health coverage plans for 2023 through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective this morning and continues through January 15, 2023.

Customers who enroll by December 15, 2022, will have coverage that begins January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between December 16, 2022, and January 15, 2023, will have coverage beginning February 1, 2023.

“I strongly urge any Connecticut resident who does not have health insurance and Connecticut small businesses eager to provide their employees with affordable, quality health insurance to look into Access Health CT’s affordable options before the January 15, 2023, enrollment deadline,” Governor Lamont said. “I am proud that Connecticut has a nation-leading health insurance marketplace that has produced significant results when it comes to reducing the uninsured rate and getting healthcare to those who need it. Obtaining health coverage is critically important, and I encourage anyone seeking insurance to get in touch with Access Health CT to fully understand their options, including the recently extended federal healthcare subsidies. I also want to thank President Biden and our Congressional delegation for continuing to invest in making health insurance on the exchange more affordable.”

Eligible Connecticut residents who purchase health insurance on the exchange will continue to receive enhanced financial assistance totaling $178 million annually in the form of advance premium tax credits that reduce monthly premium payments, thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act. That enhanced assistance, which was established in the American Rescue Plan Act but set to expire at the end of the year, now extends through 2025.

Residents making up to 175% of the federal poverty level ($46,374 for a family of four through November 30, 2022, or $48,652.50 starting December 1, 2022) may also qualify for Covered Connecticut, a new state program that provides no-cost healthcare through Access Health CT. Along with paying the customer’s portion of the monthly premium directly to their insurance company, Covered Connecticut also pays for out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance that customers would typically have to pay with a health insurance plan.

There are several ways for customers to obtain information on Access Health CT’s health plan options and to enroll in those plans. They include: