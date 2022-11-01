Lumber Equipment Market by 2018-2028 | Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges & Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

Lumber equipment market registered the global market value of US$ 44.8 Bn in 2017 and expected to exhibit a growth with a CAGR of 3.72% during 2018 to 2026.

Lumber Equipment Market Size Analysis:

The global lumber equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing construction activities worldwide.

COVID-19 Scenario:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the world, the lumber industry has been forced to make changes in order to protect workers and continue production. Many companies have adopted new safety protocols, such as increased sanitation and social distancing measures. Some companies have even shut down operations temporarily in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Despite these challenges, the lumber industry has remained relatively strong. In fact, many companies are reporting increased demand for their products as people look to improve their homes during the pandemic. This has resulted in longer hours and higher production levels for many lumber companies.

Looking ahead, it is uncertain what the long-term impact of COVID-19 will be on the lumber industry. However, it is clear that the pandemic has forced companies to adapt in order to continue operating.

Segmentations covered into report:

By Industrial Vertical

• Communications

• Consumer electronics

• Military and defense

• Aerospace

• Industrial electronics

By Product Type

• Function generators

• Oscilloscopes

• Power suppliers

Sawmills to Cement the Dominating Position in Lumber Equipment Market

Sawmills are used to convert softwood or hardwood into lumber and other finished products. The effective use of raw materials is a critical factor in increasing productivity in the lumber industry. Sawmills are increasingly becoming automated, which improves accuracy as well as productivity. Furthermore, modern sawmills have the ability to prioritise log sawing speed and volume. Other factors that influence yield include sawing machine positioning accuracy and the use of a curve or straight sawing technique. With the aforementioned benefits, sawmills are expected to see increased demand in the coming years. Nonetheless, the CNC routers segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years. The growing demand for customised lumber designs is primarily driving segment growth. CNC routers provide an entirely automated cutting process that allows for the handling of multiple projects with no variation in design. CNC routers handle complex operations more easily by coding complex designs in machine language. Rapidly increasing automation in the lumber manufacturing process will drive the segment's higher growth rate when compared to other equipment.

Regional Shares:

In terms of regional share, North America held the largest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The U.S. is a major contributor to the regional market owing to increasing demand for wood-based products from the construction industry. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2028 on account of growing population and rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

• Biesse Group

• Avant Tecno Oy

• Redwood Global Ltd.

• Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

• EMB MFG, Inc.

• Trelan Manufacturing

• UNTHA Shredding Technology GmbH

• Salsco, Inc.

• Laitilan Metalli Laine Oy

• Vermeer Corporation

• Teknamotor Company

• Bandit Industries, Inc.

• Oliver Machinery Corporation

• Michael Weinig AG

• IMA-Schelling Group

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Lumber Equipment industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Lumber Equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Lumber Equipment market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Lumber Equipment market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Lumber Equipment and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Lumber Equipment across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

