3D Printing Materials Market is projected to reach $8,697.9 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 25.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive Industries

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "3D Printing Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 2,850.1 million in 2022 to USD 8,697.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The 3D printing materials market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defence.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1295

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Materials Market”

207 - Market Data Tables

54 - Figures

218 - Pages

List of Key Players in 3D Printing Materials Market:

3D Systems Corporation (US) Stratasys (US) Arkema SA (France) Materialise NV (Belgium) Evonik Industries AG(Germany) General Electric (US).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in 3D Printing Materials Market:

Driver: Government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing Restraint: High material costs Opportunity: Adoption of 3D printing technology in home printing Challenge: Reducing lead time

Key Findings of the Study:

Metals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period Powder segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market SLS segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market Prototyping is the largest application of 3D printing materials Aerospace & defense industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry of the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period North America holds the largest market share in the 3D printing materials market

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1295

Metals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metal materials are highly useful in manufacturing components for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are the fastest-growing type of 3D printing material owing to high demand from the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Metals are available in different grades of colors and majorly consumed in the powder form. Moreover, precious metals, such as gold and silver, are normally preferred for manufacturing jewellery.

Powder segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market

The powder form of 3D printing materials is mainly consumed as metals and special alloys that are expensive compared to other materials. Steel, titanium, silver, gold, aluminum, copper, bronze, silica sand, and a few other materials are available in the powder form. All the metal powders are especially graded materials that can withstand high temperatures. Aerospace & defense and automotive are the major industries that use metal powders; whereas gold, one of the most expensive materials, is generally used in the jewellery and fashion design industries.

SLS segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the global 3D printing materials market

Selective laser sintering (SLS) is one of the major technologies in the 3D printing materials market that works on powder bed fusion technology. The objects created using SLS are generally made with thermoplastic powders. Nylon is one of the widely used types of plastics that are used to print 3D objects using this technology. This process is very similar to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) because SLS also uses a thermal energy source to induce fusion between powder particles. DMLS is used to process metals, while SLS is used to create objects using thermoplastic powders. SLS is very useful in producing parts with complex geometries and good mechanical properties.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1295

Prototyping is the largest application of 3D printing materials

3D printing materials are mainly used in the prototyping application to showcase how the 3D-printed object looks like. The prototyping application is highly useful to increase the adoption of 3D printing across various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, education, and construction.

Aerospace & defense industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry of the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period

The aerospace & defense industry has a specific requirement for lightweight & high strength components, with accurate and precise designs. Metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium, are used extensively in this industry as they can withstand high temperatures and are resistant to wear & tear. Therefore, the demand for high strength materials to manufacture complex geometries is a major factor driving the growth of the 3D printing materials market in the aerospace & defense end-use industry.

North America holds the largest market share in the 3D printing materials market

North America is expected to dominate the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period due to the substantial adoption and manufacturing of products based on 3D printing technology. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense, medical & dental, and automotive end-use industries in North America are also driving the market in the region. In addition, strong support from the governments for 3D printed goods over conventional goods and the presence of key manufacturers in the region are expected to drive the market further.

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com