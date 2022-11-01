CLS Americas Exhibits TRANBERG Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation Solution at Western Section AUA Meeting

Minimally Invasive Focal Therapy Enables Prostate Tissue Laser Ablation in a Urology Office or Clinic

/EIN News/ -- KAUAI, Hawaii, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Americas, a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, today announced it will exhibit its TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System at the 98th Annual Western Regional AUA Meeting being held October 30th to November 4th, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Kauai, Hawaii. The TRANBERG™ System is designed to work with multiple MR/US fusion image guidance systems to provide precise, targeted, and accurate tumor ablation while preserving the healthy surrounding tissue.



Physicians in the US and EU are using the TRANBERG system in clinical trials to treat patients with low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer. Focal laser ablation has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

Recent Company Video Highlights

CLS Americas is currently expanding its commercial market development for the TRANBERG focal laser ablation system and has two informational videos and available to view and download.



“The Western Section AUA Meeting is an excellent venue to introduce our TRANBERG focal laser ablation system to innovative urologists from around the world,” said Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “Our TRANBERG system is commercially available to US urologists and clinics wanting to treat patients with low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer in an outpatient office or clinic.”

About Western Section AUA

The Western Section of the American Urological Association invites all AUA members and urology professionals around the world to join us for one of Urology’s top meetings. Experience UROLOGY UPGRADED - where we deliver the most cost-effective use of your time by combining superb value, top quality CME, world-class speakers, recreation and relaxation. Enjoy a wide variety of topics & content infused with comfort, hospitality and collegiality while immersing yourself in sessions that foster engagement, connections and learning. With over 450 urologists and 50 allied health attendees expected, the WSAUA Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of urology professionals in the Western U.S. Families are also welcome at the Western Section!

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach.

About CLS and the TRANBERG® Product Portfolio

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy Systems, including ThermoguideTM Workstation and sterile disposables, for minimally invasive laser ablation of soft tissue, cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. CLS aims at expanding the current approvals to also include treatment with imILT®, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy for immunostimulatory ablation with potential abscopal treatment effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se.

For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website for the US market: www.clinicallaser.com/en.

