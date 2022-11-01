Submit Release
Enthusiast Gaming to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX) will report financial and operating results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

Conference call dial-in details:

Toll Free: 1-855-239-1101

Toll/International: 1-412-317-5231

Conference ID: 10172910

Live Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1580739&tp_key=63378f4413

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website, enthusiastgaming.com/investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts Investor Relations:

Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer, Enthusiast Gaming
investor@enthusiastgaming.com


Primary Logo

