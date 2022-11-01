Colliers Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Growing recurring revenues and broader diversification bring more resilience

Third quarter operating highlights:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,108.3 $ 1,022.8 $ 3,237.1 $ 2,743.7 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 145.1 123.6 427.8 352.3 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.41 1.27 4.69 3.91 GAAP operating earnings 84.0 76.0 228.7 (269.9)* GAAP diluted EPS 0.27 0.40 0.54 (10.19)* * Includes $471.9 million settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement with the Company's Chairman & CEO.

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, revenues were $1.11 billion, up 8% (12% in local currency), adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $145.1 million, up 17% (21% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.41, up 11% versus the prior year period. Third quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.06 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $84.0 million as compared to $76.0 million. GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.27 versus $0.40 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.07 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenues were $3.24 billion, up 18% (21% in local currency), adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $427.8 million, up 21% (24% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $4.69, up 20% versus prior year. Nine months ended September 30, 2022 adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.13 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $228.7 million and included $27.4 million loss on disposal of the Company’s operations, primarily in Russia. The prior year GAAP operating loss of $269.9 million included $471.9 million settlement of the Long-Term Incentive Arrangement (“LTIA”) with the Company's Chairman & CEO. The GAAP earnings per share were $0.54 as compared to diluted loss per share of $10.19. Year to date GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.14 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers reported solid third quarter results with Outsourcing & Advisory, Investment Management and Leasing all up strongly, more than offsetting the softness in Capital Markets which is being impacted by higher interest rates, availability of capital and other geopolitical uncertainties,” said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “Growing recurring revenues and earnings, now at 55% of our proforma EBITDA, together with broader diversification across service lines, geography and client types means the Colliers diversified services business model has more balance and resilience than ever.”

“With the recent additions of Rockwood and Versus, our Investment Management business now represents nearly 30% of our pro forma EBITDA and total assets under management has surpassed $92 billion, firmly establishing Colliers as one of the top players in the rapidly growing alternative private capital industry. In addition, about 85% of our AUM are in perpetual or long-dated strategies with 70% invested in highly defensive asset classes like alternatives and infrastructure creating long-term revenue streams that further fortify our business. Importantly, each of our investment platforms has delivered top-tier returns over the long-term and is led by best-in-class leadership teams who hold significant equity in their own operations thereby creating perfect alignment with our investors and shareholders.”

“In our core service business, we acquired Peakurban during the quarter, adding significant engineering capabilities and a new growth engine to our business in Australia. We also bolstered our presence in the Nordics with an agreement to acquire Pangea Property Partners, a leading real estate advisory firm in Norway and Sweden. Together with our existing operations in Denmark and Finland, Colliers will be the number one player in the Nordic region once the transaction is completed. Finally, just after quarter end, we added Arcadia Property Management to our strong US business, creating further scale and capability in our property management operations.”

“With our highly respected global brand, balanced and diversified business model with significant recurring revenues, a unique enterprising culture and a proven track record of more than 27 years, Colliers continues to be well-positioned to deliver exceptional returns for shareholders in the years to come,” he concluded.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 Change Change September 30 Change Change (LC = local currency) 2022 2021 in US$ % in LC% 2022 2021 in US$ % in LC% Outsourcing & Advisory $ 462,834 $ 390,943 18 % 24 % $ 1,353,244 $ 1,119,720 21 % 25 % Investment Management (1) 96,070 78,275 23 % 23 % 257,574 173,379 49 % 49 % Leasing 273,714 242,890 13 % 16 % 788,382 663,807 19 % 22 % Capital Markets 275,706 310,648 -11 % -8 % 837,882 786,758 6 % 10 % Total revenues $ 1,108,324 $ 1,022,756 8 % 12 % $ 3,237,082 $ 2,743,664 18 % 21 % (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 62% and 50% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased 12% on a local currency basis, led by Investment Management, Outsourcing & Advisory and Leasing. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 4% (note 3) versus the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consolidated revenues increased 21% on a local currency basis. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 15% (note 3).

Segmented Third Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $695.1 million for the third quarter, up 13% (13% in local currency) versus $617.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was led by Outsourcing & Advisory, particularly Engineering & Design (including recent acquisitions) and Leasing, which benefitted from increased activity in office and industrial asset classes. Capital Markets revenues were impacted by rising interest rates and market uncertainty which reduced sales brokerage and debt origination and financing activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.8 million, up 1% (2% in local currency) from the very strong prior year quarter. The margin was impacted by (i) higher discretionary and variable costs as well as (ii) changes in revenue mix with a reduction in higher-margin Capital Markets transactions. GAAP operating earnings were $59.9 million, relative to $48.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $164.2 million for the third quarter, up 6% (23% in local currency) compared to $154.9 million in the prior year quarter with growth across all service lines, although unevenly distributed across countries. Revenues were particularly strong in the United Kingdom (including a recent project management acquisition), which more than offset the impact of higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million, down 11% (up 1% in local currency) relative to the prior year primarily due to changes in revenue mix. GAAP operating earnings were $6.1 million, versus operating earnings of $11.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $152.8 million for the third quarter compared to $172.3 million in the prior year quarter, down 11% (down 4% in local currency). Revenues were impacted by higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and COVID-19 restrictions in several Asian markets, especially China. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.1 million, up 2% (up 12% in local currency) relative to the prior year on a lower cost structure. GAAP operating earnings were $17.5 million, versus $18.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues for the third quarter were $96.1 million compared to $78.3 million in the prior year quarter, up 23% (23% in local currency). Passthrough revenue from historical carried interest was nil in the quarter versus $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of carried interest, revenue was up 61% (62% in local currency) driven by (i) acquisitions and (ii) management fee growth from increased assets under management. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.9 million, up 33% (33% in local currency) over the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $19.5 million in the quarter, versus $19.8 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $86.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, up 87% from $46.1 billion on September 30, 2021. Including Versus Capital (completed on October 12, 2022), assets under management are now $92.2 billion.

Unallocated global corporate earnings as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $7.0 million in the third quarter, relative to unallocated global corporate costs of $5.6 million in the prior year quarter due to a reduction in performance-based compensation accruals in the current period and foreign exchange impact. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $19.0 million relative to a loss of $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, with the prior year period impacted by higher contingent acquisition consideration expense related to acquisitions.

Outlook for 2022

The Company is adjusting its outlook for the full year 2022 to reflect year to date operating results, contributions from recent acquisitions, the operating impact of rising global interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties as well as adverse foreign exchange impacts on AEPS. The income tax rate and NCI share of earnings also reflect updated expectations relating to the earnings mix for the year. The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on, but not limited to, numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geopolitical (including escalation of hostilities, outbreak of war, elections, disruption of supply chains) and related factors.

Measure Updated Previous Revenue growth Low double digit revenue growth: High-single digit internal growth

Balance from acquisitions Low double digit revenue growth: High-single digit internal growth

Balance from acquisitions AEBITDA Margin Up 60 bps – 80 bps Up 60 bps – 100 bps Consolidated income tax rate (1) 29%-31% 27%-29% NCI share of earnings (1) 22%-24% 20%-22% AEPS growth Mid-teens Low-twenties

(1) Excluding loss on disposal of operations

Repurchase of Subordinate Voting Shares

During the period from September 28, 2022 to October 28, 2022, the Company purchased 372,888 Subordinate Voting Shares for total consideration of $34.6 million in connection with the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) at a weighted average purchase price of $92.59 per US share. Under the NCIB, all shares are purchased for cancellation.

Since the beginning of the year, the Company has purchased, for cancellation, 1.37 million Subordinate Voting Shares for total consideration of $160.9 million at a weighted average purchase price of $120.17 per US share.

Colliers may purchase its Subordinate Voting Shares, from time to time, if it believes that the market price of its Subordinate Voting Shares is attractive and that the purchase would be an appropriate use of corporate funds and in the best interests of the Company.

Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) settlement of LTIA; (v) loss on disposal of operations; (vi) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vii) gains attributable to MSRs; (viii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (ix) restructuring costs and (x) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 44,524 $ 50,496 $ 132,572 $ (337,298 ) Income tax 25,097 18,771 70,034 48,490 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 874 (1,601 ) (3,316 ) (5,547 ) Interest expense, net 13,535 8,300 29,424 24,500 Operating earnings (loss) 84,030 75,966 228,714 (269,855 ) Settlement of LTIA - - - 471,928 Loss on disposal of operations 318 - 27,358 - Depreciation and amortization 45,142 34,588 125,879 106,939 Gains attributable to MSRs (16,391 ) (5,812 ) (24,214 ) (20,728 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 755 1,487 4,821 4,625 Acquisition-related items 26,290 14,231 50,738 49,773 Restructuring costs 191 523 462 1,466 Stock-based compensation expense 4,730 2,658 14,081 8,180 Adjusted EBITDA $ 145,065 $ 123,641 $ 427,839 $ 352,328

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the “if-converted” method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) settlement of LTIA; (iii) loss on disposal of operations; (iv) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (v) gains attributable to MSRs; (vi) acquisition-related items; (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation for all periods presented.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 44,524 $ 50,496 $ 132,572 $ (337,298 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings (17,375 ) (13,623 ) (37,697 ) (33,148 ) Interest on Convertible Notes 2,300 2,300 6,900 6,900 Settlement of LTIA - - - 471,928 Loss on disposal of operations 318 - 27,358 - Amortization of intangible assets 32,760 23,148 89,630 74,019 Gains attributable to MSRs (16,391 ) (5,812 ) (24,214 ) (20,728 ) Acquisition-related items 26,290 14,231 50,738 49,773 Restructuring costs 191 523 462 1,466 Stock-based compensation expense 4,730 2,658 14,081 8,180 Income tax on adjustments (6,341 ) (8,934 ) (22,651 ) (27,117 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (3,519 ) (3,125 ) (11,458 ) (9,920 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 67,487 $ 61,862 $ 225,721 $ 184,055 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in US$) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ 0.25 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ (9.20 ) Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.11 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.32 0.39 1.48 1.34 Settlement of LTIA - - - 10.02 Loss on disposal of operations - - 0.56 - Amortization expense, net of tax 0.42 0.28 1.13 0.94 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.19 ) (0.07 ) (0.28 ) (0.25 ) Acquisition-related items 0.49 0.20 0.94 0.75 Restructuring costs, net of tax - 0.01 - 0.02 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.08 0.05 0.26 0.18 Adjusted EPS $ 1.41 $ 1.27 $ 4.69 $ 3.91 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 47,743 48,722 48,121 47,111 (1) Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow:

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, plus the cash portion of the LTIA settlement, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay of dividends to shareholders and distributions to non-controlling interests. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 76,840 $ 192,524 $ (171,470 ) $ 211,072 Contingent acquisition consideration paid 8,129 - 68,939 10,472 Settlement of LTIA (cash portion) - - - 96,186 Purchase of fixed assets (18,391 ) (11,847 ) (41,807 ) (44,450 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 88,627 11,563 345,056 34,295 Free cash flow $ 155,205 $ 192,240 $ 200,718 $ 307,575

4. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

5. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management service lines. Both these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. We report this metric on a pro forma basis, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,108,324 $ 1,022,756 $ 3,237,082 $ 2,743,664 Cost of revenues 682,585 645,123 2,017,440 1,689,505 Selling, general and administrative expenses 269,959 252,848 786,953 695,374 Depreciation 12,382 11,440 36,249 32,920 Amortization of intangible assets 32,760 23,148 89,630 74,019 Acquisition-related items (1) 26,290 14,231 50,738 49,773 Loss on disposal of operations 318 - 27,358 - Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement (2) - - - 471,928 Operating earnings (loss) 84,030 75,966 228,714 (269,855 ) Interest expense, net 13,535 8,300 29,424 24,500 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (755 ) (1,487 ) (4,821 ) (4,625 ) Other (income) expense 1,629 (114 ) 1,505 (922 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax 69,621 69,267 202,606 (288,808 ) Income tax 25,097 18,771 70,034 48,490 Net earnings (loss) 44,524 50,496 132,572 (337,298 ) Non-controlling interest share of earnings 17,375 13,623 37,697 33,148 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 15,121 18,869 71,126 63,180 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 12,028 $ 18,004 $ 23,749 $ (433,626 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.41 $ 0.55 $ (10.19 ) Diluted (3) $ 0.27 $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ (10.19 ) Adjusted EPS (4) $ 1.41 $ 1.27 $ 4.69 $ 3.91 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 43,283 44,003 43,558 42,543 Diluted 43,770 44,754 44,147 42,543

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.

(2) Settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement with the Company’s Chairman & CEO as approved by 95% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders. The settlement resulted in a cash payment of $96,186 and the issuance of 3,572,858 Subordinate Voting Shares on April 16, 2021.

(3) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

(4) See definition and reconciliation above.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of US$) September 30, December 31, September 30, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,520 $ 396,745 $ 134,123 Restricted cash (1) 24,920 28,526 45,348 Accounts receivable and contract assets 557,254 573,710 485,162 Warehouse receivables (2) 103,855 174,717 161,939 Prepaids and other assets 281,763 353,220 213,635 Real estate assets held for sale 209,906 44,089 31,076 Current assets 1,368,218 1,571,007 1,071,283 Other non-current assets 150,619 120,071 105,487 Fixed assets 147,817 144,755 138,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 335,072 316,517 311,314 Deferred tax assets, net 67,735 68,502 62,775 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,492,188 1,652,878 1,635,560 Total assets $ 4,561,649 $ 3,873,730 $ 3,325,154 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 939,075 $ 1,082,774 $ 855,368 Other current liabilities 87,176 186,089 149,097 Long-term debt - current 2,782 1,458 3,565 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 96,420 162,911 152,905 Operating lease liabilities - current 79,530 80,928 80,282 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale 120,834 23,095 20,975 Current liabilities 1,325,817 1,537,255 1,262,192 Long-term debt - non-current 1,149,483 529,596 375,182 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 318,563 296,633 292,133 Other liabilities 133,774 120,489 117,097 Deferred tax liabilities, net 57,107 42,371 36,438 Convertible notes 226,199 225,214 224,895 Redeemable non-controlling interests 869,408 536,903 474,615 Shareholders' equity 481,298 585,269 542,602 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,561,649 $ 3,873,730 $ 3,325,154 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,152,265 $ 531,054 $ 378,747 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 961,745 134,309 244,624 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 1.5 0.3 0.5

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ 44,524 $ 50,496 $ 132,572 $ (337,298 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 45,142 34,588 125,879 106,939 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement - - - 375,742 Loss on disposal of operations 318 - 27,358 - Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (16,391 ) (5,812 ) (24,214 ) (20,728 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (3,264 ) (12,516 ) (14,818 ) (34,799 ) Deferred income tax (5,005 ) (10,953 ) (16,198 ) (33,457 ) Other 42,413 25,777 83,042 87,062 107,737 81,580 313,621 143,461 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (78,228 ) (60,389 ) (416,155 ) (139,622 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 857 73,779 (8,489 ) 75,558 Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 44,593 75,911 (163,642 ) 74,234 Contingent acquisition consideration paid (8,129 ) - (68,939 ) (10,472 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 4,646 10,014 20,917 45,392 Sales to AR Facility, net 5,364 11,629 151,217 22,521 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 76,840 192,524 (171,470 ) 211,072 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (213,491 ) (590 ) (594,089 ) (4,797 ) Purchases of fixed assets (18,391 ) (11,847 ) (41,807 ) (44,450 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets - (10,101 ) (117,042 ) (10,101 ) Proceeds from sale of held for sale real estate assets - - 48,505 - Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 88,627 11,563 345,056 34,295 Other investing activities (12,422 ) (14,147 ) (44,069 ) (34,936 ) Net cash used in investing activities (155,677 ) (25,122 ) (403,446 ) (59,989 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 137,635 (154,930 ) 675,041 (84,997 ) Purchases of non-controlling interests, net 2,124 1,658 (31,433 ) (20,182 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (6,492 ) (2,200 ) (13,100 ) (4,209 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (13,179 ) (8,270 ) (54,733 ) (43,498 ) Repurchases of Subordinate Voting Shares - - (126,366 ) - Other financing activities (12,312 ) 2,240 (46,365 ) 8,704 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 107,776 (161,502 ) 403,044 (144,182 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19,953 ) (3,996 ) (37,959 ) (4,963 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,986 1,904 (209,831 ) 1,938 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 206,454 177,567 425,271 177,533 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 215,440 $ 179,471 $ 215,440 $ 179,471





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. SEGMENTED RESULTS (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2022 Revenues $ 695,058 $ 164,198 $ 152,845 $ 96,070 $ 153 $ 1,108,324 Adjusted EBITDA 66,775 13,295 21,077 36,885 7,033 145,065 Operating earnings (loss) 59,945 6,099 17,451 19,515 (18,980 ) 84,030 2021 Revenues $ 617,098 $ 154,937 $ 172,303 $ 78,263 $ 155 $ 1,022,756 Adjusted EBITDA 65,808 14,994 20,652 27,770 (5,583 ) 123,641 Operating earnings (loss) 48,879 11,399 18,342 19,812 (22,466 ) 75,966 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2022 Revenues $ 2,077,467 $ 486,794 $ 414,829 $ 257,595 $ 397 $ 3,237,082 Adjusted EBITDA 249,414 32,581 50,839 92,885 2,120 427,839 Operating earnings (loss)(1) 202,360 (20,473 ) 43,234 55,886 (52,293 ) 228,714 2021 Revenues $ 1,675,644 $ 439,621 $ 454,572 $ 173,367 $ 460 $ 2,743,664 Adjusted EBITDA 201,657 40,138 56,847 66,845 (13,159 ) 352,328 Operating earnings (loss) 154,970 24,703 46,742 43,900 (540,170 ) (269,855 )

Notes to Segmented Results

(1) Operating earnings (loss) include $27,358 loss on disposal of certain operations, primarily in EMEA.

