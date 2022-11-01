Leading PR and Marketing Agency ÜberStrategist Receives Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Award - Celebrating Companies That Help Clients Win

/EIN News/ -- ÜberStrategist Joins 252 Top Firms that Support Nation’s Entrepreneurs and Start-Ups, Based on Measurable Commitment, Reliability, Trust, Creativity, Supportiveness, and Key Virtues that Offer Value to Clients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÜberStrategist , a leading North American public relations and full-service marketing agency serving global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen to receive Inc. Business Media’s 2022 Power Partner Award. This award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records helping entrepreneurs and startups grow. The 2022 list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, security, and other essential areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from their clients for being instrumental in helping leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These award-winning firms support founders across critical facets of business, allowing them to focus on their core missions and areas of expertise.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media. "Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life.”

“Being awarded Inc’s Power Partner title is a great honor, especially after appearing on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for the first time just a few months ago,” added Mario R. Kroll, president and founder of ÜberStrategist, Inc. “As an entrepreneur myself, I know that I could not have achieved the success that ÜberStrategist now enjoys without a strong network of experts and advisors that allowed me to grow and focus on my strengths throughout our startup phase. It is an absolute pleasure and honor to now return that favor to the clients we serve, and to see a tangible and positive impact on their success.”

Relying almost exclusively on word-of-mouth referrals, ÜberStrategist has enjoyed nearly triple-digit year-over-year growth since its founding in early 2014. In addition to serving long-term clients Assemble Entertainment, Atari, Gameforge, MAINGEAR, Modiphius Entertainment, and Nightdive Studios, ÜberStrategist added several key clients in 2022. These include Bungie, CBI’s Alphaverse, Clarity Voice, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Ferrari Esports, Free League Publishing, GOG, Lilith Games, PLAION, the Plant Based Life Foundation, the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard (TECH), Tencent’s Level Infinite, The Innovator’s Forum, The Sandbox, and Whitethorn Games.

In 2022, ÜberStrategist has focused on further refinement of the company’s approach to public relations in an ever-changing landscape, along with targeted expansion in events and trade show activity, increased technology and marketing investments, as well as strategic hires and acquisitions. In 2023, the opening of dedicated United Kingdom and Canadian offices, along with an increased focus on content marketing solutions, will expand and enhance ÜberStrategist's position as a truly global force in video game, entertainment, and technology public relations and marketing, delivering exceptional results to our global clients.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About ÜberStrategist

Established in 2014, ÜberStrategist was founded by industry veteran Mario R. Kroll and is headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina. Proudly veteran-owned, with a team of 26 public relations, content marketing, influencer, event, social media, and community management professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia, ÜberStrategist continues to grow, having more than doubled its size and revenue since 2020.

In 2022, ÜberStrategist joined Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, representing the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States. Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo .

