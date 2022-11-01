Submit Release
Lucira Health to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests, and a digital health platform that will connect patients with providers, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2022 financial results on, Monday, November 14th, 2022. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Investors interested in listening to the conference call should register online. Participants are required to register a day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast can be accessed via the Events page of the investor section of Lucira's website.

About the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu test is a NAAT test utilizing the same platform and device design as Lucira's commercialized EUA authorized COVID-19 tests to provide independent diagnoses for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B. The single-use test fits in the palm of your hand, runs on 2 AA batteries, and with one nasal swab provides a positive or negative result for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B in less than 30 minutes. Each Lucira test contains everything needed to run a single COVID-19 test: the test device, two AA batteries, sample vial, swab, and simple instructions. There is no separate reader or instrument to purchase and maintain. Lucira is seeking an EUA for prescription at-home use of the test.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests to make lab-quality diagnostics more accessible. Lucira designed its test platform to provide accurate, reliable, PCR-quality test results anywhere and at any time. Beyond its already commercialized COVID-19 tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests including a single test for COVID-19 & Flu, additional respiratory infections, and for other categories including Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com
332-895-3230


Primary Logo

