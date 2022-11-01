Infillion Appoints Margaret Chu as CFO

Newest Hire Strengthens Infillion's Leadership Team as Company Continues to Rapidly Grow Its Business

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infillion, an advertising platform built for the connected future, today announced the appointment of Margaret Chu as chief financial officer. This announcement comes after her work as an executive advisor at Infillion. As an experienced business leader across media, advertising and technology, Margaret will work closely with Infillion's management team to advance the company's growth strategy as it continues to expand its presence as a leader in media technology.

"Infillion is growing rapidly, and having a savvy business partner like Margaret, who knows how to drive organic and inorganic growth, will help us move into the next phase of success," said Rob Emrich, Founder and Executive Chair, Infillion. "Margaret has a proven track record of building successful companies and has been instrumental in corporate development activity in the media industry for a number of years. We are looking forward to putting her vast expertise to work at Infillion."

Based in New York City, Margaret brings more than 20 years of relevant experience. Prior to joining Infillion's executive leadership team, she served as chief financial officer at Vox Media where she delivered unprecedented financial results. Margaret has held previous executive roles at Horizon Media and RSE Ventures where she led legal, corporate strategy, investments, mergers and acquisitions and financial operations. Margaret has also served as board director or observer at Momofuku, Milk Bar, Legendary Entertainment and TransDigm Group. She is a proud alumna of Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School, where she earned her MBA.

"Infillion is an outstanding company in a sea of media technology solutions. Infillion's impressive performance to-date and strong balance sheet positions the company to be nimble in how we choose to grow," said Margaret Chu, CFO, Infillion. "I look forward to working with Infillion's management team to develop dynamic tech that humanizes digital experiences for consumers and delivers great results for brands and agencies."

Margaret officially joined the team in September, on the heels of welcoming Christa Carone as President of Infillion Media and Laurel Rossi as Chief Marketing Officer, well-known industry leaders in the media and advertising industries.

About Infillion

Infillion is an advertising platform built for the connected future and Web3. Working across more than 1,200 brands, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile and all major agencies and holding companies, Infillion provides full-service media solutions that respect and prioritize consumers' time, attention and privacy. Infillion's CTV advertising solutions offer unparalleled scale with premium inventory, unconstrained by walled gardens. The company is devoted to innovating advertising by improving the user experience and providing advertisers and publishers with engaging, interactive ad formats that captivate consumers while respecting their time and providing an opportunity to opt-in. Infillion launched in February as the result of Gimbal's acquisition of adtech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in late 2020. Both companies have been driving customer engagement with proprietary technology and first-party data since the beginning of marketing's transformation to digital.

