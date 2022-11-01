GHRA Annual Tradeshow Leading the Way for Growth for More Than 2,000 Convenience Stores

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc. (GHRA), which provides sustainable value to independent convenience store members and supplier partners, will be hosting the largest and most comprehensive convenience store solutions tradeshow for GHRA members in the Houston area on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at NRG Center in Houston, TX.

The GHRA annual tradeshow expects 1,500 convenience retail professionals, city of Houston dignitaries such as the Mayor and Chief of Police, and will foster connections for more than 2,000 convenience stores and 165 exhibitors who supply products and innovative services to the convenience store industry. "The connections that our tradeshow cultivates will provide opportunities for retailers to learn first-hand about new ways to invest in the future growth of their businesses," says GHRA CEO Brian Trout.

"For over 20 years our mission has been to support our members in all matters associated with the operation of a convenience store. GHRA is constantly striving to make available commercial, operational, and educational opportunities to our members that will help them profitably grow their businesses. "

"We are excited to present this year's tradeshow, which will be the largest in our history and marks our 11th year of bringing our members and our supplier partners together to facilitate trade and growth," continues Trout.

Tradeshow pre-registration is open to GHRA members for free. Members may register onsite at NRG Center on Nov. 2 for $20 per guest.



