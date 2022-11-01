Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,475 in the last 365 days.

GHRA Annual Tradeshow Leading the Way for Growth for More Than 2,000 Convenience Stores

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc. (GHRA), which provides sustainable value to independent convenience store members and supplier partners, will be hosting the largest and most comprehensive convenience store solutions tradeshow for GHRA members in the Houston area on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at NRG Center in Houston, TX.

The GHRA annual tradeshow expects 1,500 convenience retail professionals, city of Houston dignitaries such as the Mayor and Chief of Police, and will foster connections for more than 2,000 convenience stores and 165 exhibitors who supply products and innovative services to the convenience store industry. "The connections that our tradeshow cultivates will provide opportunities for retailers to learn first-hand about new ways to invest in the future growth of their businesses," says GHRA CEO Brian Trout.

"For over 20 years our mission has been to support our members in all matters associated with the operation of a convenience store. GHRA is constantly striving to make available commercial, operational, and educational opportunities to our members that will help them profitably grow their businesses. "

"We are excited to present this year's tradeshow, which will be the largest in our history and marks our 11th year of bringing our members and our supplier partners together to facilitate trade and growth," continues Trout.

Tradeshow pre-registration is open to GHRA members for free. Members may register onsite at NRG Center on Nov. 2 for $20 per guest. 
 

Contact Information:
Shahinda Maredia
shahinda@ghraonline.com
(281) 295-5368

Related Images






Image 1: GHRA Annual Tradeshow



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


GHRA Annual Tradeshow

GHRA Annual Tradeshow

You just read:

GHRA Annual Tradeshow Leading the Way for Growth for More Than 2,000 Convenience Stores

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.