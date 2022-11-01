Submit Release
CDR-Life to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based MHC-targeting T cell engager technology, today announced that Christian Leisner, Chief Executive Officer and Björn Peters, Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from November 15-17, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

About CDR-Life Inc.        

CDR-Life is a privately held, biotherapeutics company leveraging its unique antibody technology, M-gager®, to target highly cancer-specific intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). CDR-Life is advancing a robust pipeline of novel fully cancer-directed T cell engagers in various solid tumors. The team behind CDR-Life has extensive experience in all key areas of biologics development, hold numerous patents, and has previously invented new marketed medicines. CDR-Life has a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop an antibody fragment-based therapeutic for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness worldwide. For more information, please visit cdr-life.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.        

Contacts:
Björn Peters, CBO                                        
CDR-Life Inc.                                                 
Phone: +41 44 515 98 99                                
bjoern.peters@cdr-life.com

Argot Partners
CDR-Life@argotpartners.com
Phone: +1-212-600-1902


