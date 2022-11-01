Organic Spices Market Share Worth US$3.8 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in health awareness and the demand for organic products by consumers is projected to drive the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Organic Spices market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Spices are primarily used for the flavoring or coloring of food products even though they are also extensively used in traditional medicine, perfumes, cosmetics, and religious events. Some of the commonly used spices include mustard seeds, pink peppercorn, black pepper, nutmeg, Ceylon cinnamon powder, turmeric, and saffron.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Spices market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest Organic Spices Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the low cost of organic spice products along with the high usage of spices in traditional meals in the region.

2. An increase in health awareness and the demand for organic products by consumers is projected to drive the market. However, high production costs and low yield of organic spices when compared to conventional spices are anticipated to hamper growth opportunities.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Spices Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Spices Market Segment Analysis - By Form : Based on Form, the Organic Spices market is segmented into Whole, Raw, Powder, and Seeds. The Powder segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the hectic urban lifestyle of the consumers.

Organic Spices Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Organic Spices Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is predicted to be the largest segment during the forecast period owing to their rapid expansion in major developing regions and their high penetration in developed countries.

Organic Spices Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Organic Spices Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Spices industry are -

1. PDS Organic Spices

2. Olam International Ltd.

3. Kalsec Inc.

4. ITC Limited

5. The Watkins Co.

