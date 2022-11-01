THE PATIO CHIC SELECTED FOR META’S 2022 U.S. COMMUNITY ACCELERATOR PROGRAM
Training, advice, and funding will drive the success of the largest gathering of Black women who love outdoor spaces at The Patio Chic Conference (TPCCON) 2023
I’m grateful for the support that Meta has given me to connect with my Suga Sistas as I've grown the community of Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tara L. Paige, aka The Patio Chic, announced that she has been selected for the third cohort of its U.S. Community Accelerator Program. This announcement comes as she kicks off preparation for The Patio Chic Conference 2023 which will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston in March. The Patio Chic was among less than three percent of applicants selected to participate in the 4-month program that will help her, and other community builders, advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact. The announcement was made as part of a global Community Summit held by Meta on October 20.
— Tara L. Paige aka The Patio Chic
It will be the third time that The Patio Chic has convened her community for TPCCON, which has grown to more than 239,000 members. Faced with the double pandemic of COVID-19 and the racial reckoning resulting from the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Paige first turned to the patio as a retreat from emotional distress and the seemingly endless confinement of four walls. The Louisiana native who now resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, also found an outlet for creative expression and a respite for mental wellbeing on Facebook. She quickly found a community that had also embraced the experience of designing and then sitting and enjoying their own special space, ultimately building a global community that she calls her Suga Sistas.
“I’m grateful for the support that Meta has given me to connect with my Suga Sistas,” said Paige. “I would have never imagined that connecting in such a small way with my community at a critical time would grow into what Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces and The Patio Chic have become and will be.”
The first TPCCON was a virtual gathering held in 2021 at the height of the period when people around the world were sheltering in place due to the pandemic. In 2022, The Patio Chic called her Suga Sistas together at TPCCON in Houston, attracting Black women from across the country, now ready to emerge from confinement, to gather with the community that had provided the emotional support and social outlet afforded through their Facebook group.
Paige tended to her group like a beautiful garden on her patio. Her dedication and desire to continue to grow her vision led her to apply for and be accepted into the 2022 Meta Community Accelerator program.
Learn more about how to be a part of the largest gathering of Black women who love outdoor spaces at https://tpccon.com/.
