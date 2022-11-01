Antibody Drug Conjugates Market To Reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027 | (CAGR) of 23.8%

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global antibody drug conjugates market size reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2027. Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) represent highly potent biological drugs containing tumor-targeting antibodies, which are chemically attached to a cytotoxic effector molecule. These drugs deliver cytotoxic anticancer agents to affected cells by connecting them to monoclonal antibodies (mAb) via biodegradable linkers and allowing sensitive bifurcation between healthy and diseased tissues. ADCs help improve the cell-killing potential of mAb, enhance drug tolerability, limit systematic exposure, etc. Presently, they are administered intravenously into the bloodstream to avoid gastric acid and proteolytic enzyme degradation of the mAb.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends:

The rising number of individuals who drink and smoke regularly is escalating the demand for cost-effective and successful cancer treatments, which is primarily driving the antibody drug conjugates market. Moreover, the growing investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers aimed at optimizing the existing chemical triggers and developing novel chemical triggers to generate highly selective linkers are further stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of novel linker-antibody attachments to produce homogenous antibody drug conjugates and additional linker-payload attachments to allow the expansion of payloads is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across counties for improving healthcare infrastructures is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing prominence of cleavable linker technology is projected to fuel the antibody drug conjugates market in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/requestsample

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ADC Therapeutics SA

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• ImmunoGen Inc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Seagen Inc.

• Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Breakup by Component:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Linker

• Cytotoxic Agent

• Others

Breakup by Target:

• Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates

• Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates

• Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates

• Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates

Breakup by Application:

• Lymphoma

• Ovarian Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Brain Tumor

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Specialized Cancer Centers

• Academic Research Institutes

• Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/food-traceability-market-to-reach-us-29-22-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-60

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/medical-lasers-market-2022-2027-global-size-share-trends-research-report

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-treatment-market-to-grow-at-cagr-9-10-by-2027-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/telecom-tower-market-projected-to-surpass-5-51-million-units-by-2022-cagr-of-3-50

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/connected-car-market-size-to-reach-us-156-6-billion-by-2027-cagr-15-30

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/aviation-fuel-market-to-reach-us-387-60-billion-by-2027-cagr-4-60

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/beverage-packaging-market-projected-to-reach-us-212-37-billion-by-2027-cagr-6-10

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/home-fragrance-market-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-5-20-over-2022-2027-imarc-group

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



