Maneesha Ruia Launches New Luxury Knitwear for Fall
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maneesha Ruia’s latest launch is the Knit Shop collection that comprises a fun, vibrant range
of woolen ponchos, cardigans, jackets and wool scarves. The brand combines contemporary
and eclectic elements to create styles that ooze finesse, allure and a royal flair, while
wrapping wanderlusters with elegance. The new collection creates a unique fusion of warm
functional knitwear that can also be layered in style while making a statement.
Boasting a wide range of trendy scarves, wraps and knitwear, among other luxury
accessories, Maneesha Ruia’s collection embodies class through elegant and exclusive
fashion. Since its inception in 2013, the lifestyle designer brand has redefined the
significance of soft accessories with the use of the finest cashmere, merino wool and silk
blends.
Backed by a desire to combine warm comfort with a stylish appeal, Maneesha Ruia expresses
how introducing a travel-friendly line that was easy to pair with any given outfit was the
biggest motivation behind coming up with Knit Shop. “Besides style being at the core of
every Knit Shop garment, there is a naturalistic flair to each one of them. Whether it is the
comfort quotient, elegance or the neutral tones, the collection has been designed in a way that
makes you want to have at least one Maneesha Ruia garment in your bag for all your
adventures” says Maneesha Ruia, a fashion maven and the founder of her eponymous luxury
lifestyle label.
With the embellishments of fur, lace and leather forming an essential part of every piece in
the collection, Maneesha Ruia’s knits for Fall Winter 2022 encapsulate some of the following
styles.
1) Beatrice
Made of fine wool, Beatrice by Maneesha Ruia was inspired to lend a captivating effect with
it's chic designs and floral, lace borders. Knitted with fine wool and flaunting an uneven hem,
the jackets keep you warm and cozy during the cold winter days, while taking the fashion
quotient a notch higher with consummate ease.
2) Andrea
With a knitted woolen back and lazercut faux leather front panels, Andrea by Maneesha Ruia
is a funky take on knitwear. With its neck and borders comprising tonal and contrasting faux
fur trimming, the vest-like jackets are an amalgamation of fashionable glory and plush
elegance. Pair a statement Andrea piece with any ensemble and color palette to glam up
your look.
3) Mia
Mia by Maneesha Ruia leads the style game of scarves with its eye-catching design. While
the unique pattern of the scarves form the highlight of this accessory, the soft wool and
elegant knitwork goes on to lend depth and character. You can combine this individualistic
Maneesha Ruia scarf with any casual outfit to stand out in style.
4) Beira Fur
All things charismatic, collared and comfy, Beira Fur by Maneesha Ruia is a confluence of
class and trend. Incorporating fur applications that amp up the charm of the accessories, the
trend-inspiring cape is ideal for enjoying those chilly days in the warm, knitted layers of fur
and wool with élan.
5) Marion
Offering various colors of melange ponchos, Marion by Maneesha Ruia is a luxurious
amalgamation of minimalism, elegance and fur. Made up of tender and fine wool, these
woolen ponchos can be teamed up with any casual or formal outfit to make heads turn.
The comfy add-ons mirror subdued grace with a simplistic appeal.
