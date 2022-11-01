Maneesha Ruia Launches New Luxury Knitwear for Fall

Our Knit Shop offers stylish and effortless winter garments that you can live in. Life is special...Celebrate everyday in our chic and clever styles” — Maneesha Ruia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maneesha Ruia’s latest launch is the Knit Shop collection that comprises a fun, vibrant range

of woolen ponchos, cardigans, jackets and wool scarves. The brand combines contemporary

and eclectic elements to create styles that ooze finesse, allure and a royal flair, while

wrapping wanderlusters with elegance. The new collection creates a unique fusion of warm

functional knitwear that can also be layered in style while making a statement.

Boasting a wide range of trendy scarves, wraps and knitwear, among other luxury

accessories, Maneesha Ruia’s collection embodies class through elegant and exclusive

fashion. Since its inception in 2013, the lifestyle designer brand has redefined the

significance of soft accessories with the use of the finest cashmere, merino wool and silk

blends.

Backed by a desire to combine warm comfort with a stylish appeal, Maneesha Ruia expresses

how introducing a travel-friendly line that was easy to pair with any given outfit was the

biggest motivation behind coming up with Knit Shop. “Besides style being at the core of

every Knit Shop garment, there is a naturalistic flair to each one of them. Whether it is the

comfort quotient, elegance or the neutral tones, the collection has been designed in a way that

makes you want to have at least one Maneesha Ruia garment in your bag for all your

adventures” says Maneesha Ruia, a fashion maven and the founder of her eponymous luxury

lifestyle label.

With the embellishments of fur, lace and leather forming an essential part of every piece in

the collection, Maneesha Ruia’s knits for Fall Winter 2022 encapsulate some of the following

styles.

1) Beatrice

Made of fine wool, Beatrice by Maneesha Ruia was inspired to lend a captivating effect with

it's chic designs and floral, lace borders. Knitted with fine wool and flaunting an uneven hem,

the jackets keep you warm and cozy during the cold winter days, while taking the fashion

quotient a notch higher with consummate ease.

2) Andrea

With a knitted woolen back and lazercut faux leather front panels, Andrea by Maneesha Ruia

is a funky take on knitwear. With its neck and borders comprising tonal and contrasting faux

fur trimming, the vest-like jackets are an amalgamation of fashionable glory and plush

elegance. Pair a statement Andrea piece with any ensemble and color palette to glam up

your look.

3) Mia

Mia by Maneesha Ruia leads the style game of scarves with its eye-catching design. While

the unique pattern of the scarves form the highlight of this accessory, the soft wool and

elegant knitwork goes on to lend depth and character. You can combine this individualistic

Maneesha Ruia scarf with any casual outfit to stand out in style.

4) Beira Fur

All things charismatic, collared and comfy, Beira Fur by Maneesha Ruia is a confluence of

class and trend. Incorporating fur applications that amp up the charm of the accessories, the

trend-inspiring cape is ideal for enjoying those chilly days in the warm, knitted layers of fur

and wool with élan.

5) Marion

Offering various colors of melange ponchos, Marion by Maneesha Ruia is a luxurious

amalgamation of minimalism, elegance and fur. Made up of tender and fine wool, these

woolen ponchos can be teamed up with any casual or formal outfit to make heads turn.

The comfy add-ons mirror subdued grace with a simplistic appeal.