3D Printing Materials Market Size, Analysis Key Players Share, Industry Demand, Growth Overview and Report 2022-2027

3D Printing Materials Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Printing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global 3D printing materials market size reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027. 3D printing refers to producing three-dimensional parts from a metal-based material. It relies on a digital data file that is transmitted to machines to build the component by layering the materials, either with an energy source or a binding agent. The primary materials used in 3D printing include metal, plastic (polymer), and ceramic, which are further utilized in three different forms: powder, filament, and liquid. Some of the most commonly used 3D printing materials include polymer and titanium materials, which find widespread applications in the consumer goods and the aerospace industries, respectively.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-materials-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing applications of these materials across a wide array of end-use industries, such as automotive, defense, aerospace, and electrical and electronics. In addition, the rising adoption of 3D materials in the medical accelerate for prototyping and producing implants and prosthetics, surgical equipment, and tissue engineering products in the healthcare sector is also providing a significant boost to the market. Furthermore, considerable investments in the metallurgy sector, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the increasing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by type, form and end user.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for 3D Printing Materials Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Players Included in Global 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Carbon Inc.

• Clariant AG

• EOS

• Formlabs

• Höganäs AB

• Markforged

• Materialise NV

• Sandvik AB

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Taulman3d LLC.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Polymers

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Photopolymers

o Nylon

o Others

• Metals

o Steel

o Titanium

o Aluminum

o Others

• Ceramic

o Silica Sand

o Glass

o Gypsum

o Others

• Others

o Laywood

o Paper

o Others

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Filament

• Liquid

Breakup by End User:

• Consumer Products

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Education and Research

• Personal/Prosumer

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global 3D Printing Materials Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-323-82-billion-globally-by-2027-cagr-24-50

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/companion-animal-health-market-to-reach-us-36-19-billion-by-2027-cagr-8-80

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-calcium-chloride-market-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-3-80-during-2022-2027

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/activewear-market-to-reach-us-500-55-billion-by-2027-cagr-6-10

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smart-air-purifiers-market-to-reach-us-9-43-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-8-10

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bioreactor-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-11-84-billion-globally-by-2027-cagr-12-50

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/fish-sauce-market-projected-to-reach-us-18-93-billion-by-2027-cagr-3-40

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.



