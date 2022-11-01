Warehouse Robotics Market Size, Leading Companies Share, Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Demand, and Report 2022-2027

Warehouse Robotics Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global warehouse robotics market size reached a value of US$ 5.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027. Warehouse robotics represents the computer-controlled solutions that are utilized for the transportation of materials and automating or streamlining warehouse processes. It generally includes sortation, industrial robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), etc. Warehouse robotics involves the usage of onboard sensors, computer systems, magnetic strips, infrared cameras, integrated maps, etc., to identify obstacles, navigate workspaces, and avoid collisions. In addition to this, it assists in minimizing redundant processes and is not prone to frequent wear and tear. Consequently, warehouse robotics finds wide-ranging applications across several industries, such as food and beverage (F&B), automotive, retail, etc.

The increasing adoption of AS/RS systems that can be operated via cranes and shuttles on fixed tracks to facilitate speedy retrieval and for placing items in aisles and vertical columns is primarily driving the warehouse robotics market. Additionally, the growing product utilization for pick-place, transportation, packaging, and palletizing of materials with accuracy is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, robotics offers enhanced convenience to the consumers by minimizing operational costs and human errors, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, numerous other factors, such as the emerging trend of automation and the rising modernization of existing small and medium-scale warehouses, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the integration of connected devices with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to offer improved object perception and positioning, are anticipated to fuel the warehouse robotics market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report:

• ABB Ltd.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Fanuc Corp.

• Fetch Robotics Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Kuka AG

• Locus Robotics

• Omron Corporation

• Siemens AG.

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Articulated

• Gantry

• Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Storage

• Trans-shipments

• Packaging

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive

• Retail

• Electronics and Electrical

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

TOC for the Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Warehouse Robotics Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

