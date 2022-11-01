3D Display Market To Reach US$316.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 17.87%

3D Display Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, tittled, “3D Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 3D Display market size reached a value of US$120.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$316.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.87% during 2022-2027. 3D display refers to a state-of-the-art technology that provides tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional data and objects. It relies on a combination of mechanical, optical, electrical, and digital imaging solutions and comprises of holographic, volumetric, multi-view, stereoscopic, and other advanced technologies. 3D display aids in supporting an auto-stereoscopic 3D experience with improved image quality.

3D Display Market Trends:

The escalating demand for 3D display technologies in home entertainment on account of inflating disposable incomes and declining prices of electronics is driving the 3D display market. Besides this, continuous advancements in computer technology and significant development of the gaming sector are also propelling the market growth. 3D technologies help in building a framework that comprises of state machines, windows, game-changing mechanisms, etc. Besides this, the rising utilization of smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), etc., is further augmenting the adoption of 3D displays. Apart from this, the growing product adoption to make representational models, movies, or visuals in design, CAD/CAM, engineering, simulation applications in the automotive industry, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the increasing utilization of 3D display technologies in capturing and editing videos, broadcasting, and photography is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Dimenco B.V.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Nikon Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

• Sony Electronics Inc.

• The Coretec Group Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

Breakup by Type:

• Volumetric Display

• Stereoscopic

• Head Mounted Displays

Breakup by Technology:

• Digital Light Processing

• Plasma Display Panel

• Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

• Light Emitting Diode (LEDs)

Breakup by Access Method:

• Conventional/Screen Based Display

• Micro Displays

Breakup by Application:

• Televisions

• Smartphones

• Monitors

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Projectors

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

