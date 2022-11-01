e-Commerce and BFSI Domains Will Lead the Bot Services Market, Reaching US$ 18 Bn by the year 2032 at a Stupendous CAGR of 27.1% Between the Forecast Period 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Chinese Bot Services market is expected to account for market of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2032. The United States is expected to account for the highest market of US$ 6.2 Bn by the end of 2032. Japan Bot Services market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 25.4% during 2022 - 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bot services market stands at US$ 1.6 Bn at present and is expected to reach US$ 18 Bn by the year 2032 at a whopping CAGR of 27.1% between 2022 and 2032.



The e-Commerce and BFSI sectors are more into usage of chatbots. Enterprises do adopt chatbots for internal tasks as well as customer service. One of the catalysts to bot services market is growing demand for feature phones along with incorporating advanced NLP and AI techniques. Urbanization and digitization have revolutionized the world, and bot services have played a vital role. Efforts are also being made for standardizing the ecosystem worldwide.

Various service companies did turn into bots during the pandemic, so as to help the clientele resolve issues without any propagation delay. The healthcare industry did see a spike in the sales of chatbots during the pandemic era. Several public healthcare and commercial websites made use of chatbots for diagnosing isolated patients and getting basic healthcare assessment done. On these grounds, the WHO, in April 2020, came up with chatbots on Fb messenger for providing precise information about Covid-19. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with probable calls to action in its latest market study entitled ‘Bot Services Market’

Request a Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15670

Key Takeaways from Bot Services Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being home to hordes of IT companies.

Europe is at the matured stage in bot services market and expected to show this consistency in the upcoming period.

The Asia-Pacific, led by India, Japan, and China, is expected to be the fastest growing region in bot services market in the near future.





Competitive Landscape

Microsoft Corporation, in January 2021, did announce transitioning Microsoft healthcare Bot Service to ‘Azure’ to enable customers to take an advantage of the latter’s improved tools, compliance, and security features.

Poynter Institute’s IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network), in May 2020, came up with Whatsapp-enabled chatbots for providing access to translated network comprising over 80 fact-checking organizations across the globe.

Alvaria, in June 2022, put forth its very first native product called ‘Alvaria CX Suite’, which comes across as combination of Noble Contact Center and Unified IP/Advanced List Management from Aspect. CX suite has been rounded out with self-service, omnichannel, fraud detection capabilities, and compliant outreach.

Meta, in February 2022, launched the latest innovation regarding Universal Speech Translator, wherein it would be extending support to languages sans standard writing system (both – spoken and written).

Baidu, in November 2021, tabled PLATO-XL. It’s an AI model meant for dialogue generation. At present, it does outperform existing commercial chatbots on several conversational benchmarks, thereby showing exceptional performance.

Mindsay, in April 2021, used Genesys App Foundry for publishing AI chatbots. The agents are likely to quickly leave and engage in conversations with the customers through chatbot interface by integration of Mindsay chatbots with Genesys Cloud, that too, day in day out.

Yellow Messengers, an AI chat bot firm, did receive US$ 20 Mn in April 2020 from an investor for fulfiling the growing need of the market.





“With internet penetration witnessing an exponentiation, the global bot services market is likely to grow inadvertently in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What are the inclusions of Bot Services Market Report?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the bot services market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on service (platform and framework), by mode of channel (website, contact centers, social media, and mobile applications), by business function (sales & marketing, human resource, finance, supply chain & logistics, and IT), by application (customer engagement & retention, workforce management, agent performance management, content management, appointment scheduling, employee on-boarding, and others), by deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), and by vertical (BFSI, retail & e-Commerce, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, IT telecom, government, and other verticals).

Bots let users add various intelligent agents communicating without investment of money and time in incorporating AI of their own.





Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bot-services-market

Bot Services Market Segmentation

By Service:

Framework

Platform

By Mode of Channel:

Website

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Applications

By Business Function:

Sales & Marketing

Human Resource (HR)

Finance

Supply Chain & Logistics

Information Technology (IT)



By Application:

Customer Engagement & Retention

Workforce Management

Agent Performance Management

Content Management

Appointment Scheduling

Employee On boarding

Other Applications





By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Verticals:

BFSI

Retail & e-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Government

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15670

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Have a Look at Latest Related Reports of Technology Domain

Russian IT Software and Services Market : The market is expected to register a strong growth of 7.2% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 8,628.2 million by 2020. Both the IT software and services segments made considerable contribution to the overall growth of Russian IT market in the European region.

Telecommunications Services Market : The telecommunications services market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 1,725.1 Bn. The market is expected to reach US$ 3,303.3 Bn by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% for 2022-2032.

VOIP Services Market : The VoIP services market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 123.3 Bn. The VoIP services market is expected to reach US$ 354.7 Bn by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% for 2022-2032.

Audio Conferencing Services Market : The audio conferencing services market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 21.3 Bn. The audio conferencing services market is expected to reach US$ 35.2 Bn by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2022-2032.

Asia Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Testing Services Market : The cloud infrastructure testing services revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 5.4 Bn. The cloud infrastructure testing services market is expected to reach US$ 14.3 Bn by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% for 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.



Contact Us: