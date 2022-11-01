Reactive Dyes Market Worth USD 8.20 Billion by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Reactive Dyes Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Types (Reactive Cold Dyes, Reactive Hot Dyes, Reactive 'HE' Dyes, Reactive 'ME' Dyes, and Others), By Function (Monochlorotriazine, Vinyl Sulphone, Bi-Funcational, and Others), By Application (Cotton, Paper, Nylon, Leather, and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Reactive dyes are those series of organic compounds used primarily to dye textiles. These are able to develop covalent bonds with the substrates that required coloring, while also forming chemical bonds with the fiber, the key component of cotton fibers.

Reactive dyes become the fiber’s part, which makes them immune to being washed away. Reactive dyes are used extensively in the silk, cotton, wool textile, and nylon industries. Any type of change in these sectors directly affects the reactive dyes industry.

The surge in numerous application sectors of reactive dyes, for instance, textile, paper, leather, wood, and others will enhance the worldwide market size. The new and changing trends in people’s living style worldwide and the increasing population will further favor the market.

Report Scope:

Market Competitive Landscape:

The major companies in the reactive dyes industry are

Huntsman International LLC. (US)

NIPPON KAYAKU CO. LTD. (Japan)

Sumika Chemtex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Colourtex (India)

Kiri Industries Ltd. (India)

IM Dye Chem (India)

Roop dyes and Intermediates (India)

Kevin India Co. (India)

These industry giants are known for frequently adopting strategies and keeping a tab on the latest developments and trends to enhance their business rankings. Some of the top strategies include partnerships, agreements, mergers, and new launches.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Reactive dyes have a wide color range and are mostly used for printing cellulosic fibers such as cotton and linen. Although pigments are the most popular colorants in textile printing, reactive dyes are the most frequently used out of all other dyes, accounting for 30% of the total colorants used in the printing industry. The textile industry has been observing considerable growth, with the surge in disposable income, and evolving consumption patterns among consumers. The constantly evolving fashion trends and the increasing preference for branded clothes have also resulted in growth of the textile industry, and by extension favoring the reactive dyes market. Therefore, the escalating use of reactive dyes in the consistently expanding textile industry could be a major growth booster, over the coming years.

Heightened demand for reactive dyes in textile and leather industries can be accredited to their low cost, higher environmental performance and better technical aspects like broad range of color compatibility as well as excellent wash-fastness. The top firms in the market will be presented with attractive opportunities in the Asia Pacific reactive dyes market, considering the low manufacturing costs and the strong demand for textile and leather dyes in the region. The rapid economic development in China and India has been attracting sizeable investments, with many of the renowned companies striving to set up their reactive dyes manufacturing units in APAC.

The Latin American market for reactive dyes market is another promising contender, brimming with a host of lucrative opportunities for the key leaders. Emergence of prominent end-use industries in the region, including wood, leather, paper, and others that generate colossal demand for reactive dyes is primarily the key reason for the growth of the Latin American market. On a global level, the players are working on developing new products and launching them in the market to boost their customer base and remain ahead of the competition.

Market Restraints:

The reactive dyes industry will be facing a host of issues such as the lack of investments, and the stringent environmental regulations in developing as well as developed economies pertaining to synthetic-based reactive dyes.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a profound effect on the world, ringing along various challenges, such as the repercussions on people’s health and the overall economy. The aftermath has been a vast social and economic burden that cannot be ignored. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the global populace has been dealing with challenges owing to the loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The primary types of reactive dyes are reactive hot dyes, reactive cold dyes, reactive mild exhaust (ME) dyes, reactive highly exhaust (HE) dyes, and others (reactive 'P' dyes, reactive 'M' dyes, etc.).

By Function

Depending on function, the key market segments can be bi-funcational, vinyl sulphone, monochlorotriazine, and others.

By Application

With respect to application, the reactive dyes industry includes paper, cotton, leather, nylon, and others (wood and more).

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the market leader and is rife with several opportunities, in view of the consistent growth in product demand across industries like textile, paper and leather, especially in China and India. In the wake of economic saturation in North America and Europe, a number of manufacturers are moving their manufacturing base to APAC, as they sense the region’s growth potential. China happens to be a significant producer as well as consumer of reactive dyes in APAC.

Europe has clinched the second lead in the reactive dyes industry, and is quite lucrative, in terms of volume and value after APAC. Italy, the UK and Germany are the biggest markets for reactive dyes in the region, given the well-established textile industry. A major market trend observed in the region is the rising development of organic dyes that are not toxic to the environment.

North America is the third biggest gainer in the global market, with the lead taken by the US, United Mexican States and Canada. The demand for reactive dyes is especially high in industries like paper, leather and textile. Other factors encouraging the market growth in the region can be the well-developed healthcare sector, public infrastructure, and high urbanization level with a strong preference for the latest fashion trends.

