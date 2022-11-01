Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,108 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Unions to Hold Emergency “Hands Off Workers’ Rights!” Rally

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m., Ontario workers will hold an emergency rally in response to the Ford government’s attack on basic labour freedoms.

The Keeping Students in Class Act, introduced by Ford’s Conservatives, pulls the plug on bargaining with education workers and imposes an unreasonable four-year contract. The legislation short-circuits the bargaining process and strips workers of their Charter-protected right to strike.

Workers will gather at the Ministry of Labour in Toronto to defend the right to fight for public education, good jobs, decent wages, and a better life.

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Ministry of Labour, 400 University Avenue, Toronto, ON

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

Cope343


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Unions to Hold Emergency “Hands Off Workers’ Rights!” Rally

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.