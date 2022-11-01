Submit Release
Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and entering the conference code: 7467713. A webcast of the call will be available and archived for 30 days on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/index.php/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information for Media & Investors
Jason Adair
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com


Primary Logo

