Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,482 in the last 365 days.

TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • 53.8% increase in net sales, 22.6% on a same branch basis
  • 130 basis point operating margin expansion to 17.1%
  • 190 basis point same branch adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 20.6%
  • Net Debt Leverage improves to 1.49x, from 1.68x at June 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We had another outstanding quarter with revenue growth in all three end-markets we serve: residential, commercial, and industrial. In addition, EBITDA margins at both business segments expanded, driven by operational efficiencies.

“As we look to the rest of this year and next, our focus remains on driving profitable growth and identifying and implementing initiatives that will enhance our Company’s operations. Our entire team remains focused on continuing to deliver strong results and creating shareholder value in every operating environment.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2021)

3 Months Ended 9/30/22 Reported Change
Sales $1,300,998 53.8%
Gross Margin 30.4% 80 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.3% (50 bps)
Operating Profit $222,874 66.6%
Operating Margin 17.1% 130 bps
Net Income $153,746 61.1%
Net Income per diluted share $4.76 65.3%
     
3 Months Ended 9/30/22 Adjusted Change
Sales $1,300,998 53.8%
Gross Margin 30.4% 80 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.2% (10 bps)
Operating Profit $224,174 63.1%
Operating Margin 17.2% 90 bps
Net Income $154,889 58.6%
Net Income per diluted share $4.80 62.7%
EBITDA $259,215 63.8%
EBITDA Margin 19.9% 120 bps
     
3 Months Ended 9/30/22 Adj. Same
Branch		 Change
Sales $1,037,278 22.6%
Gross Margin 31.3% 170 bps
Operating Margin 18.5% 220 bps
EBITDA Margin 20.6% 190 bps
Incremental EBITDA Margin 28.8%  

Nine Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to nine months ended September 30, 2021)

9 Months Ended 9/30/22 Reported Change
Sales $3,744,201 54.5%
Gross Margin 29.7% 120 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% 0 bps
Operating Profit $594,049 65.9%
Operating Margin 15.9% 110 bps
Net Income $412,156 67.8%
Net Income per diluted share $12.63 70.4%
     
9 Months Ended 9/30/22 Adjusted Change
Sales $3,744,201 54.5%
Gross Margin 29.7% 110 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.6% 10 bps
Operating Profit $600,474 64.7%
Operating Margin 16.0% 100 bps
Net Income $414,874 61.8%
Net Income per diluted share $12.71 64.4%
EBITDA $703,198 65.9%
EBITDA Margin 18.8% 130 bps
     
9 Months Ended 9/30/22 Adj. Same
Branch		 Change
Sales $2,926,330 20.8%
Gross Margin 30.8% 220 bps
Operating Margin 17.6% 260 bps
EBITDA Margin 19.8% 230 bps
Incremental EBITDA 30.8%  

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2021)

Installation 3 Months
Ended
9/30/22		 9 Months
Ended
9/30/22		   Specialty Distribution 3 Months
Ended
9/30/22		 9 Months
Ended
9/30/22
Sales $783,056   $2,208,717     Sales $583,543   $1,715,196  
Change       Change    
Volume   12.3%     8.1%     Volume   5.7%     2.1%  
Price   13.8%     13.7%     Price   13.0%     18.5%  
M&A   1.7%     4.3%     M&A   92.4%     93.5%  
Total Change   27.8%     26.1%     Total Change   111.1%     114.0%  
Operating Margin   19.7%     18.4%     Operating Margin   15.1%     14.3%  
Change 260 bps 250 bps   Change (200 bps) (130 bps)
Adj. Operating Margin   19.6%     18.4%     Adj. Operating Margin   15.3%     14.4%  
Change 240 bps 240 bps   Change (180 bps) (130 bps)
Adj. EBITDA Margin   21.6%     20.6%     Adj. EBITDA Margin   18.0%     17.0%  
Change 200 bps 220 bps   Change 10 bps 50 bps

Capital Allocation
Our proven track record of selecting, acquiring, and integrating companies has produced strong returns for our shareholders and we believe acquisitions will continue to be the best use of our capital.  With the successful integration of DI mostly behind us, we continue to build and pursue a robust pipeline of prospects in all three end markets we serve, added Buck.

Acquisitions
Through September 30, the Company has completed five acquisitions which are expected to contribute approximately $17.3 million in annual revenue.

Share repurchases
In the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 269,544 shares at an average price of $185.50 per share.  Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 1,059,361 shares as an average price of $188.79 per share.

2022 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2022 Low High
Sales $ 4,950 $ 5,000
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 915 $ 935

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 1, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management’s formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801
(tables to follow)

TopBuild Corp.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                  
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                  
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net sales   $ 1,300,998     $ 845,757     $ 3,744,201     $ 2,422,810  
Cost of sales     905,250       595,466       2,633,155       1,731,581  
Gross profit     395,748       250,291       1,111,046       691,229  
                         
Selling, general, and administrative expense     172,874       116,485       516,997       333,252  
Operating profit     222,874       133,806       594,049       357,977  
                         
Other income (expense), net:                        
Interest expense     (14,561 )     (5,503 )     (39,936 )     (18,210 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt                       (13,862 )
Other, net     (303 )     66       103       210  
Other expense, net     (14,864 )     (5,437 )     (39,833 )     (31,862 )
Income before income taxes     208,010       128,369       554,216       326,115  
                         
Income tax expense     (54,264 )     (32,934 )     (142,060 )     (80,457 )
Net income   $ 153,746     $ 95,435     $ 412,156     $ 245,658  
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 4.79     $ 2.91     $ 12.72     $ 7.49  
Diluted   $ 4.76     $ 2.88     $ 12.63     $ 7.41  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     32,076,285       32,763,311       32,404,275       32,818,145  
Diluted     32,279,820       33,088,680       32,643,161       33,155,995  
                         


TopBuild Corp.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2022     2021   2022     2021
Net income   $ 153,746     $ 95,435   $ 412,156     $ 245,658
Other comprehensive loss:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (15,158 )         (14,133 )    
Comprehensive income   $ 138,588     $ 95,435   $ 398,023     $ 245,658
                         



TopBuild Corp.              
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands)              
    As of  
    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 159,384   $ 139,779  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $14,105 at September 30, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021     815,633     668,419  
Inventories, net     447,100     352,801  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     27,416     26,692  
Total current assets     1,449,533     1,187,691  
               
Right of use assets     191,731     177,177  
Property and equipment, net     248,623     244,574  
Goodwill     1,966,234     1,949,763  
Other intangible assets, net     631,005     684,209  
Other assets     18,991     15,116  
Total assets   $ 4,506,117   $ 4,258,530  
               
LIABILITIES              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 510,163   $ 461,917  
Current portion of long-term debt     37,367     38,640  
Accrued liabilities     181,455     175,891  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     57,268     54,591  
Short-term finance lease liabilities     2,328     2,387  
Total current liabilities     788,581     733,426  
               
Long-term debt     1,428,935     1,454,483  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     244,608     248,243  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     61,243     51,875  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     138,923     125,339  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     6,170     7,770  
Other liabilities     3,218     960  
Total liabilities     2,671,678     2,622,096  
               
EQUITY     1,834,439     1,636,434  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,506,117   $ 4,258,530  
               
    As of September 30,  
    2022   2021  
Other Financial Data              
Receivable days     48     45  
Inventory days     48     33  
Accounts payable days     63     75  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable   $ 752,570   $ 336,027  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     15.5 %   10.3 %
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches              



TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:          
Net income   $ 412,156     $ 245,658  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     93,051       51,005  
Share-based compensation     9,673       8,375  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           13,862  
Loss on sale of property and equipment     76       1,410  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     2,147       1,352  
Provision for bad debt expense     8,837       5,215  
Loss from inventory obsolescence     5,127       1,667  
Change in certain assets and liabilities            
Receivables, net     (152,578 )     (62,257 )
Inventories, net     (101,148 )     (30,115 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (807 )     (2,984 )
Accounts payable     49,079       47,907  
Accrued liabilities     3,469       30,397  
Other, net     6,548       (1,987 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     335,630       309,505  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (56,044 )     (42,320 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (20,500 )     (205,028 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     2,877       298  
Net cash used in investing activities     (73,667 )     (247,050 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt           411,250  
Repayment of long-term debt     (28,968 )     (427,563 )
Payment of debt issuance costs           (6,500 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facility     70,000        
Repayment of revolving credit facility     (70,000 )      
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (11,719 )     (11,511 )
Exercise of stock options     2,028       5,952  
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (200,050 )     (35,556 )
Payment of contingent consideration     (1,674 )     (628 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (240,383 )     (64,556 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     (1,975 )      
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     19,605       (2,101 )
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period     139,779       330,007  
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period   $ 159,384     $ 327,906  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 80,186     $ 51,190  
Accruals for property and equipment     395       580  



TopBuild Corp.                                        
Segment Data (Unaudited)                                        
(dollars in thousands)                                        
                                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,           Nine Months Ended September 30,        
      2022       2021   Change        2022       2021   Change   
Installation                                        
Sales   $ 783,056     $ 612,900     27.8 %   $ 2,208,717     $ 1,751,278     26.1 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 154,236     $ 105,046           $ 406,835     $ 277,748        
Operating margin, as reported     19.7   %   17.1 %         18.4   %   15.9 %      
                                         
Rationalization charges     (807 )                 (334 )            
Acquisition related costs     15       171             112       1,283        
COVID-19 pay                             605        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 153,444     $ 105,217           $ 406,613     $ 279,636        
Operating margin, as adjusted     19.6   %   17.2 %           18.4   %   16.0 %      
                                         
Share-based compensation     268       272             956       886        
Depreciation and amortization     15,610       14,906             46,615       42,588        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 169,322     $ 120,395     40.6 %   $ 454,184     $ 323,110     40.6 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     21.6   %   19.6 %           20.6   %   18.4 %      
                                         
Specialty Distribution                                        
Sales   $ 583,543     $ 276,398     111.1 %   $ 1,715,196     $ 801,363     114.0 %
                                         
Operating profit, as reported   $ 88,364     $ 47,162           $ 245,534     $ 125,403        
Operating margin, as reported     15.1   %   17.1 %           14.3   %   15.6 %      
                                         
Acquisition related costs     660                   1,235              
COVID-19 pay                             54        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 89,024     $ 47,162           $ 246,769     $ 125,457        
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.3   %   17.1 %           14.4   %   15.7 %      
                                         
Share-based compensation     296       241             938       729        
Depreciation and amortization     15,662       2,138             43,697       6,338        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 104,982     $ 49,541     111.9 %   $ 291,404     $ 132,524     119.9 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     18.0   %   17.9 %           17.0   %   16.5 %      
                                         


TopBuild Corp.                                          
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                                          
(dollars in thousands)                                          
                                           
    Three Months Ended September 30,           Nine Months Ended September 30,          
      2022   2021     Change       2022       2021     Change    
Total net sales                                          
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,366,599     $ 889,298             $ 3,923,913     $ 2,552,641            
Intercompany eliminations     (65,601 )     (43,541 )             (179,712 )     (129,831 )          
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,300,998     $ 845,757       53.8 %   $ 3,744,201     $ 2,422,810       54.5 %  
                                           
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 242,600     $ 152,208             $ 652,369     $ 403,151            
General corporate expense, net     (8,920 )     (10,812 )             (28,371 )     (24,124 )          
Intercompany eliminations     (10,806 )     (7,590 )             (29,949 )     (21,050 )          
Operating profit, as reported   $ 222,874     $ 133,806             $ 594,049     $ 357,977            
Operating margin, as reported     17.1   %   15.8   %           15.9   %   14.8   %        
                                           
Rationalization charges     (807 )                   (334 )     16            
Acquisition related costs     2,107       3,634               6,759       5,844            
COVID-19 pay                               659            
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 224,174     $ 137,440             $ 600,474     $ 364,496            
Operating margin, as adjusted     17.2   %   16.3   %           16.0   %   15.0   %        
                                           
Share-based compensation     2,611       2,998               9,673       8,375            
Depreciation and amortization     32,430       17,784               93,051       51,005            
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 259,215     $ 158,222       63.8 %   $ 703,198     $ 423,876       65.9 %  
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     19.9   %   18.7   %           18.8   %   17.5   %        
                                           
Sales change period over period     455,241                     1,321,391                  
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     100,993                     279,322                  
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     22.2   %                 21.1   %              
                                           
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.                      
                                           



TopBuild Corp.                          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)                          
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                          
                           
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021    
Gross Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Net sales   $ 1,300,998     $ 845,757     $ 3,744,201     $ 2,422,810    
                           
Gross profit, as reported   $ 395,748     $ 250,291     $ 1,111,046     $ 691,229    
                           
Acquisition related costs                 121          
COVID-19 pay                       592    
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 395,748     $ 250,291     $ 1,111,167     $ 691,821    
                           
Gross margin, as reported     30.4   %   29.6   %   29.7   %   28.5   %
Gross margin, as adjusted     30.4   %   29.6   %   29.7   %   28.6   %
                           
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation                          
                           
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 172,874     $ 116,485     $ 516,997     $ 333,252    
                           
Rationalization charges     (807 )           (334 )     16    
Acquisition related costs     2,107       3,634       6,638       5,844    
COVID-19 pay                       67    
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 171,574     $ 112,851     $ 510,693     $ 327,325    
                           
Operating Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 222,874     $ 133,806     $ 594,049     $ 357,977    
                           
Rationalization charges     (807 )           (334 )     16    
Acquisition related costs     2,107       3,634       6,759       5,844    
COVID-19 pay                       659    
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 224,174     $ 137,440     $ 600,474     $ 364,496    
                           
Operating margin, as reported     17.1   %   15.8   %   15.9   %   14.8   %
Operating margin, as adjusted     17.2   %   16.3   %   16.0   %   15.0   %
                           
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                          
                           
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 208,010     $ 128,369     $ 554,216     $ 326,115    
                           
Rationalization charges     (807 )           (334 )     16    
Acquisition related costs     2,107       3,634       6,759       5,844    
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt                       13,862    
COVID-19 pay                       659    
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     209,310       132,003       560,641       346,496    
                           
Tax rate at 26.0%     (54,421 )     (34,321 )     (145,767 )     (90,089 )  
Income, as adjusted   $ 154,889     $ 97,682     $ 414,874     $ 256,407    
                           
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 4.80     $ 2.95     $ 12.71     $ 7.73    
                           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     32,279,820       33,088,680       32,643,161       33,155,995    
                           


TopBuild Corp.                            
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)                            
(dollars in thousands)                            
                             
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,    
    2022     2021     2022     2021      
Net sales                            
Same branch:                            
Installation   $ 772,589     $ 612,900     $ 2,132,833     $ 1,751,278      
Specialty Distribution     328,127       276,398       966,145       801,363      
Eliminations     (63,438 )     (43,541 )     (172,648 )     (129,831 )    
Total same branch     1,037,278       845,757       2,926,330       2,422,810      
                             
Acquisitions (a):                            
Installation   $ 10,467     $     $ 75,884     $      
Specialty Distribution     255,416             749,051            
Eliminations     (2,163 )           (7,064 )          
Total acquisitions     263,720             817,871            
Total   $ 1,300,998     $ 845,757     $ 3,744,201     $ 2,422,810      
                             
Gross profit, as adjusted                            
Same branch   $ 324,832     $ 250,291     $ 899,959     $ 691,821      
Acquisitions (a)     70,916             211,208            
Total   $ 395,748     $ 250,291     $ 1,111,167     $ 691,821      
                             
Gross margin, as adjusted                            
Same branch (b)     31.3   %   29.6   %   30.8   %   28.6   %  
Acquisitions (c)     26.9   %         25.8   %        
                             
Operating profit, as adjusted                            
Same branch   $ 192,249     $ 137,440     $ 516,374     $ 364,496      
Acquisitions (a)     31,925             84,100            
Total   $ 224,174     $ 137,440     $ 600,474     $ 364,496      
                             
Operating margin, as adjusted                            
Same branch (b)     18.5   %   16.3   %   17.6   %   15.0   %  
Acquisitions (c)     12.1   %         10.3   %        
                             
EBITDA, as adjusted                            
Same branch   $ 213,412     $ 158,222     $ 578,847     $ 423,876      
Acquisitions (a)     45,803             124,351            
Total   $ 259,215     $ 158,222     $ 703,198     $ 423,876      
                             
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                            
Same branch (b)     20.6   %         19.8   %        
Acquisitions (c)     17.4   %         15.2   %        
Total (d)     19.9   %   18.7   %   18.8   %   17.5   %  
                             
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                            
Same branch (e)     28.8   %         30.8   %        
Acquisitions (c)     17.4   %         15.2   %        
Total (f)     22.2   %         21.1   %        
                             
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months                            
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales                            
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales                            
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales                            
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales                      
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales                            
                             


TopBuild Corp.                          
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                          
                           
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021   2022     2021  
Net income, as reported   $ 153,746     $ 95,435   $ 412,156     $ 245,658  
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                          
Interest expense and other, net     14,864       5,437     39,833       18,000  
Income tax expense     54,264       32,934     142,060       80,457  
Depreciation and amortization     32,430       17,784     93,051       51,005  
Share-based compensation     2,611       2,998     9,673       8,375  
Rationalization charges     (807 )         (334 )     16  
Acquisition related costs     2,107       3,634     6,759       5,844  
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt                     13,862  
COVID-19 pay                     659  
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 259,215     $ 158,222   $ 703,198     $ 423,876  
                           



TopBuild Corp.                            
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)                            
(in thousands)                            
  2021   2022   Trailing Twelve Months Ended
  Q4   Q1   Q2   Q3   September 30, 2022
Net Sales $ 1,063,398   $ 1,168,918   $ 1,274,285   $ 1,300,998   $ 4,807,599
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   49,639     2,934     438     -     53,011
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,113,037   $ 1,171,852   $ 1,274,723   $ 1,300,998   $ 4,860,610
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches                      
                             


TopBuild Corp.            
2022 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)          
(in millions)            
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2022  
    Low     High  
Estimated net income $ 525.0     545.7  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   56.5     54.5  
Income tax expense   184.5     191.8  
Depreciation and amortization   125.0     123.0  
Share-based compensation   13.0     12.0  
Rationalization charges   1.0     -  
Acquisition related costs   10.0     8.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 915.0   $ 935.0  
             



Primary Logo

You just read:

TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.