BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Nutritional Sciences’ Patented Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator Product to Launch in Canada Ahead of Schedule

• Health Canada regulatory change paves the way for expedited time-to-market for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage

• Expected Canadian retail launch in April 2023

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), today announced that the Company expects that its Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink product will be available to consumers in Canada beginning April 2023.

Health Canada has recently established new regulatory guidelines for supplemented foods. Element’s patented RejuvenateTM Muscle Activator ready-to-drink formula qualifies under these guidelines and can now move to market ahead of schedule. Element plans on launching RejuvenateTM Muscle Activator ready-to-drink with its current retail partners, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws and Rexall, as well as adding new retail partners and increased distribution. As part of the recently updated Supplemented Foods Regulations by Health Canada , supplemental foods like Rejuvenate™ are now eligible to list with retailers in Canada, which means Element is able to launch its ready-to-drink beverage six months ahead of schedule.

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator ready-to-drink beverage employs the Company’s patented amino acid formulation which is proven to increase muscle protein synthesis to 57% , an estimated rate of protein synthesis 150% higher than an average whey-based protein powder.

Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer of Element commented, “We are very pleased with this change at Health Canada. It allows Element to align both U.S. and Canadian retail launches for its new patented ready-to-drink beverage, which creates synergies and economies of scale that help increase our gross profit margins. I am happy that consumers across Canada will be able to access our patented Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator product in its popular ready-to drink format sooner than we had anticipated.”

Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is currently available to Canadian consumers in its news stick pack format at 594 Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. locations across Canada.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements in this news release include: the timing of Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator’s ready-to-drink launch in Canada.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

