Smart Inhalers Market Growth, Industry Overview, Leading Players Analysis, Statistics, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Smart Inhalers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global smart inhalers market size reached a value of US$ 162.75 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 630.25 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.30% during 2022-2027. Smart inhalers refer to sensor-enabled digital devices that are widely used to deliver a variety of drugs by inhalation. They use insulin, beta-agonists, anti-cholinergic, and glucocorticoids to treat and prevent respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and asthma. They are equipped with sensors as clip-on to inhalers to monitor the correct dose per intake.

However, smart inhalers can address the challenges of patients and healthcare professionals in the management of these diseases using digital features designed to connect with mobile applications for monitoring medication schedules and subsequent dosing. Additionally, they can alert patients and clinicians when symptoms require specific action and facilitate a shift to better self-care. This, coupled with recent advances in smart inhaler technology, which allow feedback to users on their inhaler technique and the calculation of the correct level of adherence, is driving the market. Besides this, the increasing awareness about the benefits of using smart inhalers among patients is projected to augment the overall sales and profitability.

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma among the masses. This can be attributed to the growing air pollution through natural phenomena and anthropogenic sources. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements across the globe have led to the rising demand for new-age digital technology, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, the increasing awareness regarding preventive care among individuals, and considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are also positively influencing the market.

