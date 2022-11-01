Aesthetic Lasers Market expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 6.97% by year 2022-2029 |Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Aesthetic Lasers Market Increase in developments for laser technology and Opportunities forecast up to 2029

“The global Aesthetic Lasers market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register at a CAGR of 6.97% and expected to reach at USD 10.50 billion in 2029 during the forecast period 2022 to 2029”

One of the factors that has led people to seek out minimally invasive cosmetic laser treatments for hair removal, acne reduction, skin tightening, and more is a growing interest in appearance. This aspect could increase the demand for Aesthetic Lasers and accelerate the market growth. With the development of technologically advanced and procedure-specific cosmetic laser systems, more women are undergoing cosmetic procedures such as acne treatment and hair removal. The growing demand for procedure-specific laser treatments is driving major market players to offer innovative energy-based Aesthetic Lasers systems in the industry. This will propel the growth of the cosmetic laser market during the forecast period. For example, in September 2018, Radium Medical Aesthetics introduced a new combination of laser therapy to treat patients with stretch marks and rough skin. This combined laser program is known as the Pico Skin Illumination Treatment. This software, unlike most other hospital lasers, allows physicians to combine, match and develop customized skin enhancement and resurfacing strategies for their clients/patients.

“Increase in combination therapies for various aesthetic procedures will drive significant growth in the Aesthetic Lasers market.”

In June 2021, Sciton Inc. has launched mJOULE, the company’s newest dual-wavelength technology, in the United Kingdom. This platform combines the BBL HERO and MOXI technologies, which were created in response to a rising market need for less time-consuming treatments with more effect.

In November 2020, Accufit, Lutronic’s innovative gadget for focused muscle stimulation to build and shape muscle in the belly, obliques, and buttocks, was launched. The creation of intelligent laser and energy-based technologies is the company’s main strength.

Aggressive Dashboard- Companies Mentioned -> Agilent Technologies, Inc., Centogene N.V., CooperSurgical, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Medgenome, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sophia Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Twist Bioscience.

Based on type, the aesthetic laser market is segmented into standalone lasers and multi-platform lasers. There are two types of cosmetology/cosmetic lasers: solo lasers and multi-platform lasers. Multi-platform lasers, which offer scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems capable of treating multiple indications, are the fastest growing segment of the industry.

Depending on the application, the cosmetic laser market is segmented into vascular lesions, acne & scars, pigmented lesions & tattoos, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, leg veins & varicose veins. Vascular lesions, acne and scars, pigmented lesions and tattoos, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, leg veins and varicose veins, and other applications include the aesthetic/cosmetic laser market (onychomycosis and gynecological disorders). increase. The hair removal sector holds the largest portion of the market due to factors such as increasing acceptance of cosmetic procedures, development of laser technology, growing interest in body shape, and high disposable income.

Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation Market Indicators: Details by Type Standalone Laser Devices

Multiplatform Laser Devices Historical Data: 2017-2021 by Application Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars

Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Leg Veins & Varicose Veins Forecast Period: 2022-2029 by End-User Hospitals

Private Clinics

Medical Spas Base Year: 2021 by Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa CAGR: 6.97% Market Size in 2020: US $ 10.24 Million Market size in 2029: US $ 18.78 Million

Regional Share Analysis->

Europe is expected to provide the largest revenue market share and this dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This may be due to the presence of large companies providing genetic testing, the widespread use of modern medicines, and government regulations that ensure the integrity of genetic testing screening. The North American market is expected to account for the majority of global sales. Multiple regulatory regimes, high frequency and awareness of the negative effects and economic importance of genetic diseases and commercial acceptance of genetic testing are factors driving growth in the region.



Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

