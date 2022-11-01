Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market to perceive substantial growth above USD 78.2 billion till 2029, Predicts by Exactitude Consultancy

Rising demand for Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market from Globe towards automation technologies facilitated by the Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0

The global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market is expected to grow at a 3.04% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to account above USD 78.2 billion by 2029.

Advancements in the food processing industry, innovations in processing technology, and continued growth in demand for processed foods are some of the factors expected to support the growth of the food and beverage processing equipment market. With the growing preference for healthy and functional foods, manufacturers are expected to introduce new devices to meet the demand for healthy and functional foods and beverages. Expanding food manufacturing capacity and growing food processing industry in emerging markets will also boost the growth of the food and beverage processing equipment market.

Technological advances in the food and beverage industry are helping food processors increase production capacity and meet the continued demand for processed foods. Rising demand for poultry, meat, dairy, bakery and confectionery products, along with increased demand for innovative food and beverage products due to changing consumer trends and increased demand for processed and convenience foods Some of the factors driving the growth of the market during the period from 2022 to 2029.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2029.

The Asia-Pacific market is showing rapid growth owing to growing economies, expanding industrial base of food processing units due to rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals due to rising disposable incomes and consumer purchasing power increase.

The region is expected to see a surge in demand for advanced food processing machinery that helps reduce processing times and increase the efficiency of production operations. The supply and consumption of food and beverage processing equipment is expected to further increase as the number of food processing facilities in the region is expected to grow. The food processing sector in countries such as China, India, Australia and New Zealand is export oriented, making the processing sector the most important in these countries. Because players here focus on adopting technology and automation. This is expected to have a positive impact on the food and beverage processing equipment market in the region.

Key Developments

In October 2021, Gea launched its new Xtru Twin 140 extruder completing its range of high-capacity output equipment. The Gea Xtru twin extruders offered the flexibility to produce a wide range of products, including cereal-based snack pellets die-cut, 2D, 3D, multilayers, square shape, punched and direct expanded; breakfast cereals; dry pet food; and any other extruded food product.

In 2021 June, SPX FLOW has launched New APV Pilot 4T Homogenizer equipment which would allow customers to test a wide variety of recipes in a single compact unit.

In October 2021, Alfa Laval acquired LiftUP located in Norway. This acquisition helped strengthen Alfa Laval’s aquaculture portfolio.

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Scope: Available Discount

PARAMETERS DETAILS The market size value in 2022 USD 59.7 billion CAGR (2020 - 2028) 3.04% The Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 78.2 billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2020 Forecast period 2022-2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million

CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Food or Beverage Form Outlook, Application Outlook, Equipment Operation Type Outlook, Processing Type Outlook, Regional Outlook Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Turkey Key companies profiled Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Alfa Laval, TNA Pvt Ltd., Bucher Industries, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L, Clextral, SPX FLOW, Bigtem Makine, FENCO Food Machinery, Krones Group, Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., BAADER, Dover Corporation

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Key Players:

The key players in this market are Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Alfa Laval, TNA Pvt Ltd., Bucher Industries, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L, Clextral, SPX FLOW, Bigtem Makine, FENCO Food Machinery, Krones Group, Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., BAADER, Dover Corporation and others.

Key Market Segments: Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type

Pre-Processing

Sorting & Grading

Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, And Washing

Mixing & Blending

Processing

Forming

Extruding

Coating

Drying, Cooling, And Freezing

Thermal

Homogenization

Filtration

Pressing

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Form

Solid

Liquid

Semi-Solid

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Market Drivers: Automation and robotics in food & beverage processing

Continuous advances in computerized food processing technology have established automated and autonomous equipment as an integral part of the food manufacturing and processing industry. As demand continues to grow along with costs, automation can increase output while reducing production time.

Food processors are increasingly recognizing the power of data-driven insights to optimize raw material use, improve food quality and safety, ensure traceability and support continuous improvement increase. One of the main types of automated machines that is gaining popularity is the robotic butcher machine, which helps speed up the process. Owning these automated machines also creates a safer facility by minimizing the impact on workers handling potentially dangerous tools and machines.

The solid segment by end product form is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Various types of equipment for solid foods include forming, coating, drying, hot extrusion, blending, blending, grading, cutting, grading and peeling. Solid products consist of bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat, fish and poultry products. This is expected to drive increased investment in food equipment by manufacturers to meet changing consumer preferences.

A constraint on the Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market is its complex manufacturing process. Production processes are becoming more and more complex as the demand for higher productivity and better taste and quality increases. The efficiency of this equipment for producing hygienic beverages has been questioned due to the presence of undesirable substances in soft drinks. Additionally, machine safety standards can limit product growth.

