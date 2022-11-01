Digihost Announces Y/Y 78% Increase in Monthly Bitcoin Production and Provides Operations Update

/EIN News/ -- This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 23, 2022.



TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative BTC production results for the month ended October 31, 2022, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

The Company mined 74.58 BTC in October of 2022, compared to 41.84 BTC in October of 2021, an increase of 32.74 BTC or approximately 78%.

Production Highlights for October 2022

Mined 74.58 BTC, resulting in total holdings of 118.16 BTC at the end of October valued at approximately $2.45 million based on a BTC price of $20,705 as of October 31, 2022.



Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 800.89 ETH at the end of October valued at approximately $1.29 million based on an ETH price of $1,620 as of October 31, 2022.



Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of approximately $3.74 million as of October 31, 2022. In addition, the Company held cash of approximately $3.42 million at the end of October. Cash and liquid assets as of October 31, 2022 totalled approximately $7.16 million. This compares to cash and liquid assets of approximately $7.46 million as of September 30, 2022.



Consistent with management’s commitment to avoid equity dilution for its shareholders, the Company sold a portion of its BTC production during October to fully fund its energy costs. Natural gas prices declined approximately 25% during the month of October.



The Company continues to remain debt free as of October 31, 2022.



The Company’s mining operations continue to remain cash flow positive.



“Despite current volatile economic conditions, Digihost has been able to maintain good liquidity levels of cash and crypto holdings on a month-to-month basis relative to the size of our operations and of equal importance, the Company continues to be debt free. We have maintained these liquidity levels while internally funding 100% our infrastructure development and securing bonds for electric service,” said Michel Amar, Chairman and CEO of Digihost. “Assuming the persistence of current market conditions, including current BTC prices, hashing difficulty and costs of energy, the Company expects to continue to generate positive cashflow from operations to fund its existing development initiatives and will adhere to its policy of remaining debt free. I am also pleased to report to our shareholders that during the month of October, I continued to add to my position in Digihost by acquiring shares in the open market.”

Year-Over-Year Monthly Comparison

The Company mined approximately 32.74 more BTC in October 2022, compared to October 2021, representing an increase of approximately 78%.

Figure 1. Year-over-year Monthly BTC Production

Oct-22 Oct-21 MoM Increase Mined BTC 74.58 41.84 32.74 Approximate BTC value $20,705 $61,319 ($40,614) Production Value $1,544,179 $2,565,587 ($1,021,408)



North Tonawanda Power Plant Acquisition Update

The Company continues to move forward with closing documentation and approval requirements related to Digihost’s acquisition of a 60MW power plant in North Tonawanda, NY (“NT”). As stated previously, management anticipates that this significant transaction will close in Q4 of 2022.

With the power plant running at 50 MW, the Company will be able to increase its current operating capacity of 650 PH by approximately 150%, thereby increasing Digihost’s hash rate to approximately 1.6 EH.

Alabama Site Build-Out

The Alabama Phase 1 build-out is continuing on schedule and on budget. Phase 1, scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2022, will provide the Company with 22MW of power capacity resulting in additional mining capacity of approximately 550 PH. When coupled with the incremental mining capacity from the NT power plant, Digihost’s total computing power by the end of Q4 could reach up to approximately 2.2 EH.

Digihost is building the necessary infrastructure to provide the Alabama property with total power capacity of 55 MW, with the additional 33 MW projected to be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2023, resulting in total computing power available to the Company of approximately 3.0 EH.

The Company also recently secured a $1.3 million surety bond with Alabama Power Company for electric service, demonstrating customer confidence in Digihost’s business and ability to meet future business needs and obligations.

Nasdaq Listing

As disclosed by Digihost on October 14, 2022, the Company received notification from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the bid price for the Company’s listed shares, for the consecutive 30-day period ended October 9, 2022, had closed below the $1.00 requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company has been provided with an initial 6-month period ending April 10, 2023 to achieve a closing bid price at or above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days in order to regain compliance. If compliance has not been regained by April 10, 2023, the Company may be granted a further 6-month period to achieve compliance. The Company is exploring options to regain compliance in the next 6 months, such considerations including a possible share consolidation, however, management remains confident that its projected growth trajectory in mining capacity over the next 6 months should provide the necessary catalyst to help the Company resolve the deficiency and regain compliance.

