CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenues for the quarter were $177 million, an increase from $158 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.83, compared to $0.88 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 were $354 million, compared to $310 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.77, compared to $1.81 for the six months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company has continued its investment in the CERiS team, SaaS platform, R&D, and the creation of new services within the payment integrity market. A new workflow management system was implemented which provided increased scalability, configurability, and process efficiency gains in overall labor costs. Automated medical record review technology which eliminated manual processes was also installed during the quarter. This functionality significantly improved performance of the CERiS clinical review team while performing diagnosis related group audits.

With opportunities presented by the pandemic and the Great Resignation, the Company has prioritized the quality of engagement, results, and outcomes generated. Enhanced retention efforts, proactive hiring, and increasing bench strength have mitigated the impact of these labor market challenges. A 97% overall customer retention rate for the year validates the efficacy of these efforts and the expectation is the workforce pendulum will swing back to a neutral position.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our commercial health-focused operation, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason. 


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
Revenues $ 177,426,000     $ 157,743,000  
Cost of revenues   141,332,000       121,082,000  
Gross profit   36,094,000       36,661,000  
General and administrative   17,549,000       16,658,000  
Income from operations   18,545,000       20,003,000  
Income tax provision   3,889,000       3,931,000  
Net income $ 14,656,000     $ 16,072,000  
Earnings Per Share:          
Basic $ 0.84     $ 0.90  
Diluted $ 0.83     $ 0.88  
Weighted Shares          
Basic   17,386,000       17,841,000  
Diluted   17,650,000       18,232,000  


Six Months Ended September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
Revenues $ 353,733,000     $ 310,363,000  
Cost of revenues   277,770,000       236,489,000  
Gross profit   75,963,000       73,874,000  
General and administrative   36,219,000       33,303,000  
Income from operations   39,744,000       40,571,000  
Income tax provision   8,397,000       7,656,000  
Net income $ 31,347,000     $ 32,915,000  
Earnings Per Share:          
Basic $ 1.80     $ 1.84  
Diluted $ 1.77     $ 1.81  
Weighted Shares          
Basic   17,446,000       17,869,000  
Diluted   17,726,000       18,226,000  


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and March 31, 2022

  September 30, 2022     March 31, 2022  
Cash $ 75,625,000     $ 97,504,000  
Customer deposits   75,770,000       69,781,000  
Accounts receivable, net   84,787,000       82,586,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses   12,201,000       15,123,000  
Property, net   82,506,000       76,268,000  
Goodwill and other assets   39,067,000       38,964,000  
Right-of-use asset, net   29,930,000       35,020,000  
Total $ 399,886,000     $ 415,246,000  
Accounts and taxes payable $ 17,028,000     $ 14,431,000  
Accrued liabilities   158,482,000       156,939,000  
Deferred tax liability   1,107,000       1,689,000  
Long-term lease liabilities   25,436,000       29,792,000  
Paid-in capital   207,989,000       201,612,000  
Treasury stock   (706,806,000 )     (654,520,000 )
Retained earnings   696,650,000       665,303,000  
Total $ 399,886,000     $ 415,246,000  


Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com


