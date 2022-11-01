The Royal Canadian Legion names Canada’s 2022 National Silver Cross Mother

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to announce this year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Candy Greff of Lacombe, Alberta. Mrs. Greff will have the honour of placing a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day. She will remain in her national role until October 2023.



“Behind each fallen Veteran, is a story that resonates with us all,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “Mrs. Greff and her family’s story is one of sacrifice and fortitude and the gratitude we have for them is eternal. We thank them for sharing the joy and the pain, with all of Canada.”

Mrs. Greff’s son, Master Corporal Byron Greff was a member of the Third Battalion of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) based in Edmonton, Alberta. He was a highly skilled soldier, also trained as a paratrooper. He was born on August 11, 1983, in Saskatchewan, and died on October 29, 2011 while serving in Afghanistan. He was riding inside an armoured NATO bus when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-filled car which impacted the bus. MCpl Greff was the last Canadian soldier to give his life in Afghanistan in the line of duty.

Read more about Mrs. Greff and her son Byron at Legion.ca.

The National Silver Cross Mother acts on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the line of service, be it in action or over the course of normal duty.

From November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023, Mrs. Greff will openly share her story, and be part of several events honouring Canada’s Fallen.

The Memorial Cross - more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross - was introduced on December 1, 1919. It is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty.

The Royal Canadian Legion receives nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother role from Provincial Commands and individual Canadians each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection committee.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca - Nujma Bond 343-540-7604

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

YouTube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

LinkedIn.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d249f2b6-8f04-497b-8fce-1aa13dabfe70

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd90eae1-e982-4e90-8879-b0574290b79b