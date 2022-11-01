Data Science Platform Market Value Worth US$ 856.86 Bn by 2030, Says Business Market Insights
Data Science Platform Market is expected to hit US$ 856.86 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Report Data Science Platform Market study by “Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.
Key Companies profiled in this research study are:
• Alteryx
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Cloudera, Inc.
• Google LLC
• International Business Machines Corporation
• MathWorks
In this report, the data science platform market has been segmented on the basis of:
Component:
• Solution/Platform
• Services
• Professional Services
• Managed Services
Deployment
• On premises
• Cloud
Application:
• Marketing
• Sales
• Logistics
• Finance & Accounting
• Customer Support
• Others
Organization Size:
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Industry:
• BFSI
• IT and Telecom
• Retail and Ecommerce
• Healthcare
• Government
• Manufacturing
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
Rising adoption in pharmaceutical industries is one of the major factors accelerating the data science platform market growth:
Data science platforms in pharmaceuticals can assist pharmaceutical organizations in lowering the cost and speeding up clinical trials by identifying and analyzing numerous data points, such as the participants' demographic and historical data, remote patient monitoring data, and past clinical trial events data. With the introduction of data science platforms in the pharmaceutical world and life sciences industry, the complex organization processes were streamlined, and the efficiency of the process was increased, contributing to the growth of the data science platform market.
Major highlights of the report:
• All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
• Evolution of significant market aspects
• Industry-wide investigation of market segments
• Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years
• Evaluation of market share
• Tactical approaches of market leaders
• Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
