Smart Grid Data Analytics Market To Reach a Value of US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 11.70%

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global smart grid data analytics market reached a value of US$ 1.92 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027. Smart grid data analytics refers to the systematic computational solutions that are used to analyze large amounts of data from smart grid systems. These solutions collect valuable information generated by the equipment and aid in predicting the load for the future. They comprise of forecasting, predictive, prescriptive, and optimization analytics. Smart grid data analytics is widely used in demand response, advanced metering, and grid optimization infrastructure analysis. It aids in improving and augmenting grid reliability, energy transmission, security, management costs, personalized energy services, integration with renewable energy, etc.

The increasing demand for these solutions among utility service providers across the globe is primarily driving the smart grid data analytics market. In line with this, smart grid data analytics assists utility providers in analyzing load behavior, optimizing grid operations, decreasing power cuts, making better decisions, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smart meters and the integration of the internet of things (IoT) to aid in reliable and efficient energy transmission and enhancing security are also stimulating the global market. Besides this, the introduction of advanced metering infrastructures (AMIs) to reduce utility costs and offer convenience to the customer by remotely reading meters and generating accurate bills is anticipated to fuel the smart grid data analytics market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Research Report:

• Accenture plc

• AutoGrid Systems Inc.

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Itron Inc.

• Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation)

• SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

• Siemens AG and Tantalus System Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

• Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network

• Metering

• Customer Analytics

Breakup by Deployment:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis

• Demand Response Analysis

• Grid Optimization Analysis

Breakup by End Use Vertical:

• Private Sector (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

• Public Sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

