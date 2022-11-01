U.K. Medical Pendant Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth From US$ 17.3 Mn to US$ 25.5 Mn in the Coming Years.

U.K. Medical Pendant

The medical pendants are designed to help with infection prevention practices, improve workflow by providing a safe and organized environment for clinical staff

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights, the premium market research firm, has released a new market study titled "U.K. Medical Pendant Market" Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2022 - 2028." The report provides new perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a post-COVID-19 marketplace that has been significantly transformed.

The U.K. medical pendants market is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to increasing number of healthcare professionals and hospitals in the U.K., which is expected to increase demand for medical pendants in the market. For instance, according to WHO data, the number of physicians in the U.K. are continuously increasing, as there were 1.9 physicians/1,000 people in 2005 and it reached around 2.9 physicians/1,000 people in 2015. The increasing number of healthcare professionals show the potential demand for growing healthcare advancement in the U.K. market. According to United Kingdom National Health Service data, the actual number of hospitals was around 1,257 hospitals in the U.K. in 2019. This number includes the NHS Trust-managed hospitals and the additional private hospitals that are currently in use.

U.K. Medical Pendant Market Size Projections :

The U.K. medical pendants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Companies: Steris, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, BeaconMedaes, Brandon Medical, Starkstrom, Pneumatech MGS, Modular Services Company, Skytron, LLC, Trumpf Medical, and S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Market Dynamics

The U.K medical pendant market is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to increasing demand for medical pendant in intensive care units and operating theaters due to increasing number of hospitalization due to healthcare associated infections. The increasing incidence of healthcare associated infections is a major factor fueling the growth of this market. For instance, according to British Medical Association report 2019, in 2016/2017, there was an estimated 653,000 HCAIs among the 13.8 million adult inpatients in NHS general and teaching hospitals in England, of which 22,800 patients died as a result of healthcare associated infection Increasing number of ear infection cases is expected to drive growth of this market.

Moreover, according to the same source, in 2017, HCAIs accounted for 5.6 million occupied hospital bed days and 62,500 days of absenteeism among front-line healthcare professionals due to spread of HCAI while treating patients. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for medical pendant in intensive care units and operation theaters.

Report Overview

This report examines the market's key growth factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities in depth. A comprehensive examination of the U.K. Medical Pendant. The market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape are all covered in this report. The report includes a study of U.K. Medical Pendant industry players and top investment pockets currently operating in the industry.

The study focuses on key industry developments, challenges, and competition, as well as a gap analysis and new opportunities and trends in the U.K. Medical Pendant Market. The report examines the market's macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in depth. In addition, an in-depth examination of the market's critical elements, such as restraints, drivers, supervisory scenarios, past and current trends, and technological advancement.

Competitive Outlook:

The report includes key players in the U.K. Medical Pendant Market as well as some minor players for competitor analysis. The report provides a thorough analysis backed up by accurate competitor sales and revenue figures. The report discusses the vendor market competition, the company profile, price analysis, and the value chain. In addition, their market share, sales growth, gross margin, production, revenue, product portfolio, and other critical factors are taken into account.

Aim of the study:

-Market size by primary regions/nations, as well as other segments included in the study, are considered and analyzed.

-Better understanding of the market structure.

-Focuses on Market Players to define, portray, and investigate the value, share, market rivalry scene, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

-To look into the market’s distinctive development patterns, future prospects, and overall commitment.

-To communicate detailed information about the key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, industry-explicit difficulties, and dangers).

-To evaluate the market size in comparison to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

-To examine market developments such as market expansions, collaborations, new product launches, and acquisitions for competition analysis.

-To provide a strategic profile of the important players, as well as a comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

Research Methodology Used

Analysts used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis for this report. It then validates industry experts' market estimates, findings, and assumptions. Finally, the report estimates all segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and breakup procedures.

Furthermore, the study investigates the global presence of the U.K. Medical Pendant Market through an economy-wide evaluation as well as a detailed study on product costs, demands, profit analysis, drivers and constraints, production, distribution, and year-on-year growth rate. The preferences of consumers and future insights highlighted in this report will provide companies with a complete picture of the market during the forecast period.

