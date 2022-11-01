Vehicle Sought in an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Unarmed Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 6:49 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle, which was left unattended, with a juvenile male inside. The suspect then drove away with the vehicle. The juvenile male was located unharmed a short time later.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2014 Kia Soul, lime green in color, with VA tags of TVH-9942, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can locate this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.